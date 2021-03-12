Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Skychain Technologies Inc.    SCT   CA83084Q2062

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(SCT)
Skychain Responses to the Recent Civil Claim

03/12/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces that the company is taking a proper legal action to respond to the recent civil claim.

The Company has received a Notice of Civil Claim from Supreme Court of British Columbia in regard to a dispute it has with a client. Upon receiving the notice, the company has immediately retained legal advice to respond appropriately. The management believes the claim may be resolved without disruption to its operations or require additional financing.

About Skychain Technologies INC

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang
President and CEO

Contact: 604-456-0608
info@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATON INTO THE USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77069


© Newsfilecorp 2021
