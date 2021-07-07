Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Skychain Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCT   CA83084Q2062

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(SCT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 07/06
0.65 CAD   -7.14%
06:05aSkychain Signed Investment Agreement to Establish Skyrendering Technologies Inc.
NE
06/22Skychain's Proposed Private Placement
NE
06/07SkyChain's Debt Settlement and Proposed Private Placement
NE
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skychain Signed Investment Agreement to Establish Skyrendering Technologies Inc.

07/07/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) -  Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with Synergy Global Consulting Corp. ("Synergy") and 1283230 B.C. Ltd ("128") to establish a joint venture company Skyrendering Technologies Inc. ("Skyrendering") to provide premier visual effects (VFX) rendering services to the film and entertainment industry.

Under the terms of the Agreement, both Skychain and 128 will purchase 600,000 common shares in the capital of Skyrendering at a price of $1 per share. 128 will contribute cash to Skyrendering while Skychain shall contribute GPU/CPU servers and other equipment to Skyrendering. Bill Zhang, Skychain's CEO, shall be appointed president and chief executive officer of Skyrendering, and Skychain shall appoint a majority of the members of Skyrendering's board of directors.

128 and Synergy will provide certain "know-how" and contacts with studios, while Skychain brings technology and management services to the venture.

Skyrendering expects to conduct its business from a rendering farm and data center located in the province of British Columbia, Canada. Though currently in preparation phase, Skyrendering anticipates that it will have its rendering business up and running by August 2021.

About Skychain Technologies INC.

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. Our vision is to become a leading player in the crypto/data mining hosting by growing to 100Mw of crypto hosting capacity. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang
President and CEO

Contact:
604-456-0608
info@skychaintechnologiesinc.com

  • Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

  • Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION INTO THE USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89538


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:05aSkychain Signed Investment Agreement to Establish Skyrendering Technologies I..
NE
06/22Skychain's Proposed Private Placement
NE
06/07SkyChain's Debt Settlement and Proposed Private Placement
NE
06/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Receive Late Bounce, Ending Slightly Higher
MT
06/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Weakening This Afternoon
MT
05/31Skychain Announces Updates of Quebec Facility Acquisition
NE
05/21Skychain Announces Update of Quebec Facility Acquisition
NE
05/14Skychain Updates Securities Offering To Finance Crypto Hosting Facility In Bi..
NE
05/04Skychain Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace with symbol SKTC..
NE
04/21Skychain Signs Binding Term Sheet to Raise $4,000,000 for 12 MW Crypto Hostin..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,75 M 2,21 M 2,21 M
Net income 2020 -1,34 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net Debt 2020 0,36 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,4 M 9,91 M 9,94 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Skychain Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ning Tao Zhang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Gordon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Chen Independent Director
Tang Tang Independent Director
Xi Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.3.17%11
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.67%91 140
ADYEN N.V.10.11%72 797
WORLDLINE3.84%26 973
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED221.55%24 786
STONECO LTD.-18.11%20 870