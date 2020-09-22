Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited    SKC   NZSKCE0001S2

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia shares end lower as rising COVID-19 cases stoke lockdown worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:42am EDT

* Mining stocks hit their lowest in more than 2 months

* "Big Four" banks extend losses

* RBNZ likely to keep interest rates at record lows - Reuters poll

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australia shares closed weaker for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as concerns about fresh pandemic lockdowns across Europe sapped global risk appetite and sent commodity prices lower.

Mining stocks led losses on the benchmark ASX 200 index, which fell 0.7% to end the session at its lowest since June 15.

Another COVID-19 wave in Europe has unsettled investors and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a second national lockdown, sparking worries about a deeper economic slowdown.

Oil prices plunged overnight and iron ore fell for a second session as rising cases also stoked worries about global demand.

Equity markets had been pricing in a decent recovery, thinking that most countries were coming off lockdowns for good, said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

"I think that there are going to be some speed bumps ahead," Rooney added.

Australia-listed shares of BHP Group fell the most in nearly two weeks, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals slumped 2.4% and 2%, respectively.

Global banking stocks continued to reel from reports citing that several lenders transferred more than $2 trillion in illicit funds despite red flags about the origins of the money.

Australian lenders extended the decline, with National Australia Bank dropping the most by 2.4%.

New Zealand's NZX 50 index snapped a three-day losing streak to end 0.6% higher.

The central bank is likely to keep interest rates at a record lows at its meeting on Wednesday, having lifted restrictions across almost the entire country and signals that the economic fallout may be milder than expected.

Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp and casino operator Skycity Entertainment were the top percentage gains on the benchmark, jumping more than 3% each. (Reporting by Deepali Saxena in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASX LIMITED 0.06% 80.93 End-of-day quote.3.21%
BHP GROUP -1.19% 37.35 End-of-day quote.-4.03%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.35% 63.5 End-of-day quote.-20.53%
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED -3.29% 31.19 End-of-day quote.40.50%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.16% 16.2 End-of-day quote.51.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 41.42 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.14% 0.66578 Delayed Quote.0.56%
NZX LIMITED 0.00% 1.58 End-of-day quote.16.18%
RIO TINTO GROUP -1.16% 99.4 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.44% 4772.5 Delayed Quote.6.68%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.66% 5784.1 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -2.46% 2.78 End-of-day quote.-29.97%
WTI -0.96% 39.546 Delayed Quote.-33.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
02:42aAustralia shares end lower as rising COVID-19 cases stoke lockdown worries
RE
09/21SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : NZX/ASX Announcement - Update on SkyCity's New Zealand P..
PU
09/14SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX & ASX - 2020 Annual Meeting Documents
PU
09/11SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : NZX/ASX Announcement - Redemption of SKC040 Bonds
PU
09/10SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX & ASX - Capital Change Notice (Conversion ..
PU
09/02Australia shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery, stimulus hopes
RE
09/01SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX & ASX - Update on NZ Properties
PU
08/31SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/20SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : Notice to NZX & ASX - Update on FY20 Result
PU
08/19SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT : NZ's SkyCity sees annual profit at top end of view, book..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 695 M 464 M 464 M
Net income 2021 74,3 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net Debt 2021 623 M 416 M 416 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 2 113 M 1 406 M 1 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 462
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,14 NZD
Last Close Price 2,78 NZD
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme Edward Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Michael Ahearne Group Chief Operating Officer
Rob Hamilton Chief Financial Officer
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-29.97%1 406
SANDS CHINA LTD.-24.25%32 932
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.18%30 782
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC21.24%23 475
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-12.86%13 501
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB102.77%11 675
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group