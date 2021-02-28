SkyCity Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Further COVID restrictions at SkyCity's New Zealand properties - 1 March 2021

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited ('SkyCity') advises that, from midnight this evening, it will be closing its Auckland casino and entertainment facilities and implementing physical distancing and hygiene requirements at its Hamilton and Queenstown properties.

SkyCity's Auckland hotels will remain open to accommodate guests currently staying in-house with appropriate physical distancing and hygiene requirements in place.

These measures have been implemented in response to the announcement by the New Zealand Government earlier this evening that, following a new case of COVID-79 in the Auckland community, the COVID-79 Alert Level will increase to Alert Level 3 in Auckland and to Alert Level 2 for the rest of the country from 6.00am tomorrow (28 February 2027) for a period of seven days.

SkyCity's businesses outside of New Zealand are unaffected by these latest restrictions in New Zealand. SkyCity Adelaide remains open with physical distancing and hygiene requirements already in place and SkyCity Online Casino remains open.