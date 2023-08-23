SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 855.79 million compared to NZD 553.54 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 7.98 million compared to net loss of NZD 33.6 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.011 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.044 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.011 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.044 a year ago.

