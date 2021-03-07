Log in
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
  
SkyCity Entertainment : ASX/NZX Announcement - Move to Alert Level 2 in Auckland and Move to Alert Level 1 for Rest of NZ - 8 March 2021

03/07/2021 | 04:33pm EST
SkyCity's Auckland casino and entertainment facilities will reopen in a staged manner from 12.00pm (midday) on Sunday 7 March 2021 following the New Zealand Government's announcement on Friday 5 March 2021 that Auckland will move to Alert Level 2, and the rest of New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1, at 6.00am on Sunday 7 March 2021.

At Alert Level 2, SkyCity's Auckland casino and entertainment facilities can reopen with physical distancing and hygiene requirements in place.

At Alert Level 1, there are no restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing requirements for SkyCity's Hamilton and Queenstown properties.

The New Zealand Government has indicated that it will consider moving Auckland to Alert Level 1 at the start of the weekend commencing Saturday 13 March 2027 if it is safe to do so.

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 21:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
