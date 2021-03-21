Log in
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited    SKC   NZSKCE0001S2

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SkyCity Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Change in Director - Bruce Carter

03/21/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.20.1(a), SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited advises that Bruce Carter has retired as a director of the SkyCity Board effective from 20 March 2021.

Mr Carter joined the SkyCity Board in October 2010 and was appointed Deputy Chair of the Board in August 2011 and Chair of the Board's Audit and Risk Committee in October 2012. In recent years, Mr Carter oversaw the company's A$330 million expansion development at SkyCity Adelaide (which opened in December 2020) as Chair of the Board's Adelaide Development Sub-Committee.

The SkyCity Board and management team thank Mr Carter for his valuable contribution to SkyCity.

The SkyCity Board has had a non-executive director recruitment process underway for some time and will replace Mr Carter as part of this process.

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 20:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
