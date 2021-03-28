SkyCity Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Intention to Appoint Directors

Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.20.1(a), SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited advises that it

intends to appoint Silvana Schenone, Julian Cook and Chad Barton as non-executive

directors to the SkyCity Board.

These appointments remain subject to approval by regulatory authorities in each of the

gaming jurisdictions in which SkyCity operates, a process which normally takes some

months to conclude. In the meantime, they will each be available to assist the SkyCity

Board in an advisory capacity.

Silvana Schenone is a corporate partner at MinterEllisonRuddWatts in Auckland where she

leads the firm's Corporate division. She has extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions,

private equity investments, takeovers, scheme of arrangements, capital raisings and

corporate governance matters. Ms Schenone is recognised internationally for her

commercial acumen and negotiation skills, and is a thought leader on corporate

governance issues. Committed to championing greater diversity, Ms Schenone is a

founding member of OnBeingBold. She is also a Board member of the New Zealand

Takeovers Panel and holds a Master of Laws from Harvard University. Prior to joining

MinterEllisonRuddWatts in 2007, Ms Schenone was a corporate lawyer at Sullivan &

Cromwell LLP in New York and prior to that at Cariola Diez Perez-Cotapos in Chile.

Julian Cook is the outgoing Chief Executive Officer of Summerset Group Holdings Limited.

Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2014, he was Summerset's Chief Financial

Officer where he oversaw the company's transition to become a publicly listed company

on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Prior to

joining Summerset in 2010, Mr Cook was an Associate Director at Macquarie Group where

he gained significant experience in the energy, industrial services, tourism and aged care

sectors over a 12-year career. Mr Cook is currently a member of the Executive Committee

for the New Zealand Retirement Villages Association and holds a Master of Finance from

Victoria University and a Master of Science from the University of Waikato.

Chad Barton has extensive experience across finance, capital markets, mergers,

acquisitions and property development having been the Chief Financial Officer of

ASX-listed companies The Star Entertainment Group Limited from 2014 to 2019 and Salmat

Limited from 2009 to 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Australia and

New Zealand business of Electronic Data Systems from 2006 to 2009. Mr Barton, as

founding Chairperson, established Women in Gaming & Hospitality Australasia to achieve

gender equity and support the development and success of women in the gaming

industry. He is currently a director of NeuRA (Neuroscience Research Australia) Foundation

and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Chartered Accountants

ANZ and holds a Bachelor of Business from the University of Technology in Sydney.

SkyCity Chair, Rob Campbell, commented that 'the SkyCity Board is delighted to have

secured Silvana, Julian and Chad. They bring considerable expertise and diversity, both

individually and collectively, to the SkyCity Board in terms of their backgrounds and

thinking'.