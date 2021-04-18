SkyCity Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Standard & Poor's Credit Rating Outlook Change

Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.22.1, SkyCity is pleased to advise that S&P Global Ratings has today revised the outlook for SkyCity's long term issuer credit rating and its debt issue rating from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed SkyCity's long-term issuer credit rating and its debt issue ratings as BBB-.

A copy of S&P Global Ratings' report can be found here.