Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKC   NZSKCE0001S2

SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SKC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SkyCity Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Standard & Poor's Credit Rating Outlook Change

04/18/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.22.1, SkyCity is pleased to advise that S&P Global Ratings has today revised the outlook for SkyCity's long term issuer credit rating and its debt issue rating from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed SkyCity's long-term issuer credit rating and its debt issue ratings as BBB-.

A copy of S&P Global Ratings' report can be found here.

Back to Media Centre

Disclaimer

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2021 20:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
04:43pSKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : NZX/ASX Announcement - Standard & Poor's Credit Rating ..
PU
04/16SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : Standard and Poor's Upgrades SkyCity Entertainment's Cr..
MT
04/15SUMMERSET  : New Zealand's Summerset Group Appoints New Chair of Board
MT
04/14SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : NZX/ASX Announcement - SSH Notices - Ceasing and Commen..
PU
04/13SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : NZX/ASX Announcement - SkyCity Completes Strategic Revi..
PU
04/13SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : Permanently to Cease Dealings with Junket Operators
MT
04/12SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : ASX/NZX Announcement - International Business Strategic..
PU
03/28SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : NZX/ASX Announcement - Intention to Appoint Directors
PU
03/21SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT  : NZX/ASX Announcement - Change in Director - Bruce Carte..
PU
03/17Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Not Too Far Off, Deputy PM Says
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 703 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2021 88,5 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net Debt 2021 542 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,9x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 2 623 M 1 871 M 1 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 462
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,38 NZD
Last Close Price 3,45 NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,90%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Ahearne Chief Executive Officer
Richard Smyth Chief Financial Officer
Robert James Campbell Chairman
Glen McLatchie Chief Information Officer
Callum Mallett Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.48%1 871
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.52%38 631
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC8.00%37 827
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.61%37 809
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB68.85%35 460
DRAFTKINGS INC.24.53%23 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ