SkyCity Entertainment : NZX/ASX Announcement - Standard & Poor's Credit Rating Outlook Change

Pursuant to NZX Listing Rule 3.22.1, SkyCity is pleased to advise that S&P Global Ratings has today revised the outlook for SkyCity's long term issuer credit rating and its debt issue rating from 'Negative' to 'Stable'.
S&P Global Ratings has affirmed SkyCity's long-term issuer credit rating and its debt issue ratings as BBB-.
A copy of S&P Global Ratings' report can be found here.
