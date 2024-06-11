June 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand's SkyCity Entertainment said on Wednesday that South Australia's gambling regulator will restart the independent review of SkyCity's Adelaide casino after it was put on hold last year.

The review was paused in February last year pending anti-money laundering proceedings filed by the Australian financial crimes regulator.

Earlier this month, the casino operator resolved the matter after a federal court approved its agreement to pay Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) a penalty of A$67 million ($44.3 million).

The review, which recommences immediately, is expected to complete by the end of this year.

"SkyCity and SkyCity Adelaide will continue to cooperate with Consumer and Business Services and the Acting Commissioner in relation to the independent review," SkyCity said. ($1 = 1.5135 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)