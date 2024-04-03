SKYE BIOSCIENCE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2023 Pro Forma Adjustments As Adjusted

December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,256,453 $ 84,680,741 (1)(2) $ 85,937,194 Restricted cash 9,080,202 9,080,202 Prepaid expenses 425,259 425,259 Other current assets 888,929 888,929 Total current assets 11,650,843 84,680,741 96,331,584 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,276 43,276 Operating lease right-of-use asset 237,983 237,983 Other assets 8,309 8,309 Total assets $ 11,940,411 $ 84,680,741 $ 96,621,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,155,785 $ 1,155,785 Accrued interest - related party 126,027 126,027 Accrued interest - legal contingency 234,750 234,750 Accrued payroll liabilities 888,381 888,381 Other current liabilities 998,552 998,552 Estimate for legal contingency 6,053,468 6,053,468 Convertible note - related party, net of discount 4,371,998 4,371,998 Operating lease liability, current portion 72,038 72,038 Total current liabilities 13,900,999 - 13,900,999 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 171,230 171,230 Total liabilities 14,072,229 - 14,072,229 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' (deficit) equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; 12,349,243 and 3,654,119 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 12,349 15,714 (1) 28,063 Additional paid-in-capital 102,238,382 83,525,455 (1) 185,763,837 Accumulated (deficit) equity (104,382,549) 1,139,572 (2) (103,242,977) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (2,131,818) 84,680,741 82,548,923 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 11,940,411 $ 84,680,741 $ 96,621,152













Notes to the Pro Forma Balance Sheet:





This Pro Forma Balance Sheet reflects the Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) Balance Sheet as reported in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2024, adjusted to reflect the subsequent events after the balance sheet date of December 31, 2023 through the date of filing, as set out in Note 14 of the 10-K as described below:





(1)The sale of 15,713,664 shares of Common Stock and 9,978,739 pre-funded warrants under the Securities Purchase Agreements dated January 29, 2024 and March 11, 2024 providing total gross proceeds of $90 million and net proceeds of approximately $83.5 million net of placement agent fees and offering costs.

(2)To record the gain from the sale of real estate held by Avalite Sciences, Inc.







