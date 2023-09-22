San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYED) ("Skye" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary medicines that modulate the endocannabinoid system to treat diseases with inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic processes, with a current focus on the CB1 pathway, announced today that it will be presenting a corporate overview at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the 16th Annual LD Micro Main Event.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presenter: Punit Dhillon, Chairman and CEO

Presentation date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Presentation time: 11:30 AM ET

Location: Intercontinental Barclay New York Hotel, New York

Mr. Dhillon will be available for 1:1 meetings onsite with registered investors during the conference.

16th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Presenter: Tu Diep, Chief Development Officer

Presentation date: Tuesday, October 3

Presentation time: 4:00 PM PT

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California



We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://me23.sequireevents.com.

Mr. Diep and Kaitlyn Arsenault, Skye's Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1:1 meetings onsite throughout the conference.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking the pharmaceutical potential of the endocannabinoid system, initially through modulation of the CB1 receptor. Backed by leading biotechnology venture investors, Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first- and only-in-class therapeutics with significant clinical and commercial differentiation. Nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody, inhibits peripheral CB1 with unprecedented safety and tolerability. Skye plans to start a Phase 2 basket study of nimacimab for chronic kidney disease in Q1 2024 and is also evaluating potential development paths for related to obesity/weight loss. SBI-100 Ophthalmic Emulsion is a CB1 agonist that is a potential treatment for glaucoma; it will start Phase 2 in Q4 2023, with an interim data readout in Q1 2024. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyebioscience.com.

