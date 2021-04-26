Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited
  News
  Summary
    59   BMG8220B1476

SKYFAME REALTY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(59)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PROXY FORM FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD AT 3:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, 8 JUNE 2021

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
PROXY FORM

FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD AT 3:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY, 8 JUNE 2021

I/We (1), (name) of

(address) being the registered holder(s) of (2)

shares (the "Shares") of one third Hong Kong cent each in the share capital of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint (3) the Chairman of the Meeting or

(name) of

(address), as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong • Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021. (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting and at the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof), to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (4)

AGAINST (4)

1.

To adopt the audited consolidated Financial Statements of the Company; the

Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report

for

the

year

ended

31 December 2020.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HK$0.03 per ordinary share

for

the

year

ended

31 December 2020.

3(A).

To re-elect Mr. WEN Xiaobing as executive director.

3(B).

To re-elect Mr. WONG Lok as non-executive director.

3(C).

To re-elect Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan as independent non-executive director.

3(D).

To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the directors' remuneration.

4.

To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditor of

the

Company

and to

authorise the board of the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

5(A).

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue, allot and deal

with the new Shares.

5(B).

To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase Shares.

5(C).

Conditional upon the passing of resolutions nos. 5(A) and 5(B), to extend the general

mandate granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot and deal with new

Shares by the number of Shares repurchased pursuant to the general mandate granted

under resolutions no. 5(B).

Dated the

2021

Signature(s) (5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy form relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK IN THE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST THE RESOLUTIONS, TICK IN THE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain as he/she thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
  6. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the Meeting or adjourned meeting.
  7. In the case of joint registered holders of any Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint registered holders be present at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members in respect of such Shares shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holders.
  8. A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  9. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be initialed by the person who signs it.

Disclaimer

Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 702 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2020 951 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2020 6 120 M 943 M 943 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 6 584 M 1 014 M 1 015 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart SKYFAME REALTY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYFAME REALTY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bin Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lai Fong Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Shu Kwan Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Keung Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Lok Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYFAME REALTY (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.00%1 014
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.40%44 585
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED9.14%38 724
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.31%33 907
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED18.15%28 094
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.45%26 938
