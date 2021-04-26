Skyfame Realty : PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/26/2021 | 06:06am EDT Send by mail :

A letter from the board of directors of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited is set out on pages 3 to 7 of this circular. A notice convening the annual general meeting of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited to be held at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong • Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend such meeting, please complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding such meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting if you so wish. 27 April 2021 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Letter from The Board 1. Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 2. General Mandate to Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 3. General Mandate to Issue New Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 6. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 7. Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 8. Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Appendix II - Details of Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Precautionary Measures for the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 General Mandate to Issue New Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 4. Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 5. Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 6. Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 7. Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 8. Closure of Register of Members . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 Appendix I - Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Appendix II - Details of Retiring Directors Proposed for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 Precautionary Measures for the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 17 DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings: "AGM" the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened and held at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong • Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021; "Board" the board of directors of the Company; "Bye-laws" the amended and restated bye-laws of the Company (as amended from time to time); "close associate" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Company" Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; "core connected person" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries; "HK$" Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC; "Latest Practicable Date" 20 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein; "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange; "New Issue Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares on the terms set out in the Notice; "Notice" the notice convening the AGM; 1 DEFINITIONS "PRC" the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this circular, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan; "Repurchase Mandate" a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the Company to repurchase Shares on the terms set out in the Notice; "SFO" Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); "Share(s)" share(s) of par value of one third Hong Kong cent each in the share capital of the Company; "Shareholders" the holders of the Shares; "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules; "Takeovers Code" the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers; "%" per cent. 2 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. YU Pan (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Clarendon House Mr. WEN Xiaobing (Deputy Chief Executive Officer) 2 Church Street Mr. WANG Chenghua Hamilton HM 11 Mr. JIN Zhifeng Bermuda Non-executive Director: Head office and principal place of Mr. WONG Lok Business in the PRC: 32nd to 33rd Floors of HNA Tower Independent Non-executive Directors: 8 Linhe Zhong Road, Tianhe District Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the PRC Mr. CHENG Wing Keung, Raymond Ms. CHUNG Lai Fong Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Unit 1401, 14/F., Capital Centre 151 Gloucester Road Wanchai, Hong Kong 27 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir and Madam, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1. INTRODUCTION At the forthcoming AGM to be held at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong • Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, the following resolutions will be proposed, among other things: to grant to the Directors a general mandate authorizing them to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements, and options, including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into shares, not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing such resolution; 3 LETTER FROM THE BOARD to grant to the Directors a general mandate authorizing them to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date of passing such resolution; subject to the passing of the proposed ordinary resolutions to approve the New Issue Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate at the AGM, to add to the New Issue Mandate set out in (a) above the number of Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate set out in (b) above; and to re-elect Directors. 2. GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES The existing repurchase general mandate was granted to the Directors to repurchase 793,149,681 shares of one third Hong Kong cent each in the share capital of the Company at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 16 June 2020. Under the existing repurchase mandate and as at the Latest Practicable Date, an aggregate of 7,000,000 shares were repurchased since the last annual general meeting held on 16 June 2020 and was cancelled on 19 February 2021. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. At the AGM, it will be proposed, by way of an ordinary resolution, that the Directors be granted a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange up to a maximum of 10% of the Shares in issue at the date of passing such ordinary resolution granting the general mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 7,945,515,074 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased by the Company between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the AGM, the Company would be authorized to repurchase a maximum of 794,551,507 Shares under the Repurchase Mandate. The Repurchase Mandate, if granted, will continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the AGM; or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under its bye-laws or laws applicable to the Company; or (iii) it is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution passed in a general meeting of the Company. An explanatory statement containing information relating to the Repurchase Mandate as required pursuant to the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I on pages 8 to 10 to this circular. 4 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 3. GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES The existing general mandate to issue new shares was granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with 1,586,299,362 new shares of one third Hong Kong cent each in the annual general meeting held on 16 June 2020. No Shares under the existing general mandate to issue new shares has been issued since the last annual general meeting held on 16 June 2020. Such mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. At the AGM, it will also be proposed, by way of an ordinary resolution, that the Directors be granted a general and unconditional mandate to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares up to 20% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue as at the date of the passing of such ordinary resolution. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 7,945,515,074 Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution to approve the New Issue Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the AGM, the Company would be authorized to allot, issue and deal with up to a maximum of 1,589,103,014 Shares under the New Issue Mandate. In addition, it is further proposed, by way of a separate ordinary resolution, that the New Issue Mandate be extended so that the Directors be given a general mandate to issue further Shares of a total number equal to the total number of the Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate. The New Issue Mandate if granted will continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the AGM; or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required to be held under its bye-laws or laws applicable to the Company; or (iii) it is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution passed in a general meeting of the Company. 4. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. YU Pan, Mr. WEN Xiaobing, Mr. WANG Chenghua and JIN Zhifeng are the Executive Directors; Mr. WONG Lok is the Non-executive Director and Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan, Mr. CHENG Wing Keung, Raymond and Ms. CHUNG Lai Fong are the Independent Non-executive Directors. Pursuant to clause 84(1) of the Bye-laws and Corporate Governance Code as set out in the Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules, Mr. WEN Xiaobing ("Mr. Wen"), Mr. WONG Lok ("Mr. Wong") and Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan ("Mr. Choy") will retire at the forthcoming annual general meeting and being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the AGM. 5 LETTER FROM THE BOARD Recommendations of the Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee has reviewed the biographical details of Mr. Wen, Mr. Wong and Mr. Choy (including but not limited to, character and integrity, professional qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience that are relevant to the Company's business and corporate strategy, time commitment to effectively discharge duties as Board member) and considered the diversity aspects (including but not limited to, gender, age, cultural and educational background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of services) and took the view that Mr. Wen, Mr. Wong and Mr. Choy have been contributing to the Group effectively and are committed to their role as Directors. The Nomination Committee had also assessed the independence of Mr. Choy based on his annual confirmation of independence and was satisfied with his independence with reference to the criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. The Board accepted the recommendation by the Nomination Committee for recommending the shareholders to re-elect Mr. Wen, Mr. Wong and Mr. Choy as Directors at the AGM. Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II on pages 11 to 12 to this circular. 5. RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. 6. RECOMMENDATION The Directors are of the opinion that (i) the grant of the Repurchase Mandate, (ii) the grant of the New Issue Mandate, (iii) the extension of the New Issue Mandate and (iv) the re-election of retiring Directors are all in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole and recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the AGM. 6 LETTER FROM THE BOARD 7. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the AGM is set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular. Ordinary resolutions will be proposed at the AGM to approve, among other things, the granting of the New Issue Mandate (including to extend the New Issue Mandate) and the Repurchase Mandate and the re-election of Directors. A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you wish to do so. The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote at the AGM will be Friday, 28 May 2021. All transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021. All the resolutions proposed to be approved at the AGM will be taken by poll and an announcement of the voting result of the AGM will be made by the Company after the AGM. 8. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS The record date for entitlement to the proposed final dividend will be Friday, 6 August 2021. For determining the entitlement of Shareholders to the proposed final dividend, the Company's register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 4 August 2021 to Friday, 6 August 2021 (both days inclusive), during that period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. Subject to Shareholder's approval, the payment of the final dividend is expected to be made on or around Wednesday, 25 August 2021. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited YU Pan Chairman 7 APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide the requisite information to you for your consideration of the Repurchase Mandate. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 7,945,515,074 fully paid up Shares in issue. Subject to the passing of the relevant ordinary resolution approving the Repurchase Mandate and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased prior to the date of the AGM, the Company would be authorised to repurchase up to a maximum of 794,551,507 Shares representing 10% of the total issued share capital of the Company. 2. REASONS FOR THE REPURCHASES The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders to have general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Directors to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange. Such repurchase may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or its earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchase will benefit the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. 3. FUNDING OF THE REPURCHASES It is proposed that repurchases of Shares under the Repurchase Mandate will be financed from available cash flow or working capital facilities of the Company and its subsidiaries. In repurchasing the Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its bye-laws and the laws of Bermuda. The laws of Bermuda provide that the amount of capital repaid in connection with a share repurchase may only be paid out of either the capital paid up on the relevant Shares, or funds of the Company which would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution or the proceeds of a new issue of Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase. The amount of premium payable on the repurchase may only be paid out of either funds of the Company which would otherwise be available for dividend or distribution or out of the share premium account of the Company. In the event that the proposed Repurchase Mandate was to be exercised in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period, the repurchase of Shares might have a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company as compared with the position disclosed in the latest published audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. Should there be a material adverse effect on the working capital or the gearing levels of the Company, the Directors will not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate. 8 APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 4. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange in each of the previous twelve months up to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Per Share Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 March 1.037 0.968 April 1.047 0.968 May 1.056 0.968 June 1.027 0.978 July 1.066 0.968 August 1.040 0.980 September 1.010 0.970 October 1.070 0.960 November 1.020 0.960 December 1.020 0.960 2021 January 0.990 0.950 February 1.060 0.920 March 1.110 0.930 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 1.070 0.950 5. DISCLOSURE OF INTERESTS None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates has any present intention, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders, to sell any of the Shares to the Company. No core connected person of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules) has notified the Company that he/she has a present intention to sell any of the Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders. 6. UNDERTAKING OF THE DIRECTORS The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that if they shall exercise the powers of the Company to make repurchase of Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, they will exercise the same in accordance with the Listing Rules and the laws of Bermuda. 9 APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 7. EFFECT OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE If as a result of a repurchase of Shares, a shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert, depending on the level of increase of shareholding interest, could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. YU Pan, together with companies controlled by him, beneficially held 5,763,869,721 Shares, representing approximately 72.54% of the issued shares of the Company. On the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased and in the event that the Repurchase Mandate is exercised in full and there is no change in shareholding in the Company owned by Mr. YU Pan and companies controlled by him, the shareholding in the Company owned by Mr. YU Pan and companies controlled by him would be increased to approximately 80.60%. Should such increase arise, Mr. YU Pan together with companies controlled by him would not be required to make a mandatory offer under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code because the shareholding held by Mr. YU Pan and companies controlled by him already exceeds 50% of the issued shares of the Company. Nevertheless, the Directors have no present intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate and will not effect repurchase to such an extent which will result in the Company failing to comply with Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules that requires a listed company to maintain a public float of 25% of the total shares issued. 8. SHARE REPURCHASES MADE BY THE COMPANY No repurchase of the Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) has been made by the Company or its subsidiaries during the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. 7,000,000 Shares repurchased on 20 July 2020 were cancelled on 19 February 2021. 10 APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. WEN Xiaobing, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group, aged 52, was appointed as executive Director in November 2013. He is also President of the Guangzhou head office in charge of the daily operations of Guangzhou head office and the property development business in the PRC. Mr. Wen holds a Bachelor Degree in History from Beijing University (北京大學) and is a professionally qualified economist specialized in labor economics in the PRC. He has over 30 years of working experience in managerial positions in corporations in the PRC. Mr. Wen is the director and legal representative of 廣州市天譽控股集團有限公司 (Guangzhou Tianyu Holdings Group Company Limited*), a PRC incorporated company; and is also the director of 綠 景控股股份有限公司(Lvjng Holding Co., Ltd.), a PRC company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The controlling shareholder of the aforesaid two companies, Mr. YU Feng, is the son of the controlling shareholder of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wen did not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wen is beneficially interested in 11,052,000 share of the Company (including 4,000,000 shares awarded but still not vested as disclosed below) and 33,529,291 share options of the Company. Save as disclosed, Mr. Wen does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations. Mr. Wen has entered into a service contract with the Company. There is no specific term of service with the Company but he is subject to retirement and re-election provision under the Bye-laws. Mr. Wen is entitled to a director fee of HK$120,000 per annum and a basic remuneration of RMB2,210,000 per annum for the year ended 31 December 2020 which is subject to annual review by the Board. In addition, Mr. Wen is entitled to receive discretionary bonuses, share options or other benefits as may be decided by the Board. His remuneration will be reviewed and determined by the Board annually with authorization granted by the Shareholders at an annual general meeting having regard to his performance and duties, the Company's performance and profitability and the prevailing market condition. Pursuant to the share award scheme of the Company adopted on 3 July 2018, on 26 April 2019, the Board has conditionally granted 6,000,000 shares of the Company to Mr. Wen for his contribution to the Group of which 1,994,000 shares have been vested to Mr. Wen upon fulfillment of pre-set performance targets. Mr. WONG Lok, aged 63, joined the Company as executive director in August 2005 and re-designated as non-executive director in January 2019. Before his retirement, Mr. Wong worked as senior management of corporations engaged in property and general trading in Hong Kong and the PRC for many years. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Wong does not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders of the Company. For identification purpose only 11 APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wong does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations. Mr. Wong has entered into a service agreement with the Company. He is entitled to a director fee of HK$260,000 per annum for acting as a non-executive director with a fixed term of service for one year, subject to automatic renewal and retirement provision under the Bye-laws. His director fee will be reviewed and determined by the Board annually with authorization granted by the Shareholders at an annual general meeting of the Company taking reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation. Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan, independent non-executive director of the Company, aged 66, holds a Master Degree in Business Administration and has over 27 years of extensive experience in banking and investment management. Mr. Choy worked for the CITIC group in Hong Kong for 20 years and before his retirement in 2007, he was the managing director of CITIC Capital Markets Limited. Mr. Choy is currently an independent non-executive director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 119). Having worked for banking sector over 27 years, the Board considers that Mr. Choy can advise the Board of risk management in financial perspective and his banking experience can contribute the diversity of the Board. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Choy does not hold any directorship in other listed companies in the last three years. He does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. Within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Choy is beneficially interested in 3,000,000 share options of the Company. Save as disclosed, Mr. Choy does not have, and is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company and its associated corporations. Mr. Choy has entered into a service agreement with the Company. He is entitled to a director fee of HK$240,000 per annum for acting as an independent non-executive director with a fixed term of service for one year, subject to automatic renewal and retirement provision under the Bye-laws. His director fee will be reviewed and determined by the Board annually with authorization granted by the Shareholders at an annual general meeting of the Company taking reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market situation. In relation to the re-election of directors as mentioned above, there is no any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provision under paragraphs 13.51(2) to 13.51(2)(v) of the main board Listing Rules nor are there any other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company. 12 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") will be held at Empire Room 1, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong • Wanchai, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 for the following purposes: To receive and consider the audited Financial Statements; the Directors' Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. To declare a final dividend of HK$0.03 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3(A). To re-elect Mr. WEN Xiaobing as an executive director of the Company. 3(B). To re-elect Mr. WONG Lok as a non-executive director of the Company. 3(C) To re-elect Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 3(D). To authorize the board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company (the "Board") to fix all the Directors' remuneration. 4. To re-appoint Messrs PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass, with or without amendments, the following resolutions, as ordinary resolutions: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 5(A). "THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined below) of all powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of one third Hong Kong cent each in the share capital of the Company (the " Shares ") and to make or grant offers, agreements and options, including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares, which would or might require the exercise of such powers subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the amended and restated bye-laws of the Company (the " Bye-laws ") be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; 13 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the approval in paragraph (a) above shall be in addition to any authorization given to the Directors and shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period to make and grant offers, agreements and options, including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities convertible into Shares, which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined); the aggregate number of Shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) any issue of Shares on exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under any bonds, warrants, notes, debentures and securities which are convertible into Shares; or (iii) any issue of Shares under any share option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant to employees (including directors) of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of the rights to subscribe for Shares; or (iv) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares in accordance with the Bye-laws, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue at the date of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any laws applicable to the Company to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority set out in this resolution by the passing of an ordinary resolution in a general meeting of the Company. "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company)." 14 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 5(B). "THAT: subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Stock Exchange ") or on any other stock exchange on which Shares may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission or the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange, as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of Shares to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and for the purpose of this resolution:

" Relevant Period " means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Bye-laws or any laws applicable to the Company to be held; or the revocation or variation of the authority set out in this resolution by an ordinary resolution in a general meeting of the Company." 5(C). "THAT conditional upon resolutions numbered 5(A) and 5(B) in the notice convening this meeting being passed, the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares pursuant to resolution numbered 5(A) above be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate number of the Shares which had been repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution numbered 5(B) above, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the Shares in issue at the date of passing this resolution." By Order of the Board Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited HUANG Tianbo Company Secretary Hong Kong, 27 April 2021 15 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting by the above notice shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of such member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorized in writing or, if the appointor is a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority must be delivered to the office of Tricor Abacus Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong or by way of notice to or in any document accompanying the notice convening the meeting not less than forty-eight hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposed to vote and in default, the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. The record date for entitlement to the proposed final dividend will be Friday, 6 August 2021. For the purpose of determining the entitlement of Shareholders to the proposed final dividend, the Company's register of members will be closed from Wednesday, 4 August 2021 to Friday, 6 August 2021 (both days inclusive), during that period no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. Subject to Shareholders' approval, the payment of the final dividend is expected to be made on or around Wednesday, 25 August 2021. The record date for determining the entitlement of the members of the Company to attend and vote at the Meeting will be Friday, 28 May 2021. All transfers of shares of the Company accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting convened and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. In the case of joint holders of any share, if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person, or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register in respect of the joint holding. As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. YU Pan, Mr. WEN Xiaobing, Mr. WANG Chenghua and Mr. JIN Zhifeng as the executive directors; Mr. WONG Lok as the non-executive director and Mr. CHOY Shu Kwan, Mr. CHENG Wing Keung, Raymond and Ms. CHUNG Lai Fong as the independent non-executive directors. 16 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING In compliance with the Hong Kong Government's directive on social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene, and the guidelines issued by the Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health on the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Company will implement precautionary measures at the AGM to safeguard the health and safety of our shareholders, investors, directors, staff and other participants from the risk of infection which include without limitation: Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted for every shareholder, proxy or other attendee at the entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.4 degrees Celsius will be denied entry into the meeting venue. Every attendee will be required to wear his/her own surgical face mask throughout the AGM and sit at a safe distance from other attendees. No refreshment will be served. Each attendee may be asked whether (a) he/she travelled outside of Hong Kong within the 14-day period immediately before the AGM; and (b) he/she is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine. Anyone who responds positively to any of these questions may be denied entry into the meeting venue. In addition, the Company reminds all Shareholders that physical attendance in person at the meeting is not necessary for the purpose of exercising voting rights. Shareholders may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the meeting instead of attending the meeting in person, by completing and return the form of proxy which can be downloaded from the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.skyfame.com.cn). 17 Attachments Original document

