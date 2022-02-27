Skyfii : 1H22 Interim Financial Report & Appendix 4D

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group), consisting of Skyfii Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (1HFY22).
Directors
The names and particulars of the Directors of the Company who held office at the date of this report are:
Andrew Johnson................................................................................................................
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Arthur.....................................................................................................................
Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director
Susan O'Malley...................................................................................................................
delivers real-time reporting. We store data securely in ISO
experiences for their visitors and customers.
27001, SOC III, PCI DSS-certified data. Data is kept within
• IO Connect automates the collection, storage and
jurisdictional boundaries and is transmitted and stored using
multiple levels of encryption that employ the industry's most
processing of data from a wide variety of sources
secure algorithms, such as 256-bit AES.
including; WiFi, Cameras, Video Analytics, CCTV, LiDAR,
Partnership Philosophy
CRM systems, Survey, BLE / Mobile Apps, Weather, POS
/ Sales, Point of Sale systems, & ERP / Accounting and
The world is complex and can only be fully understood
Finance platforms
through a collaboration of ideas, technologies, and people.
• IO Insights automates the reporting of data collected
We work with others in an open, agile and sharing manner
and exceed the expectations of our customers, team,
counts, dwell time metrics, traffic flow analysis and sales
World Class Team
conversion
• IO Engage provides marketing tools to deliver & automate
We have assembled a highly experienced team in the
fields of technology, data, security, marketing, commercial
content across a number of channels including; Email,
and property. From Board and Executive level through
SMS, Mobile Push, WiFi Captive Portal and OOH Digital
development, engineering, operations and accounts, we've
Screens
built an ambitious, progressive, and agile culture.
•
IO Labs is a research and innovation environment where
Market Leading Suite of Products
Skyfii's data science & strategy teams build the products
We have built a best-in-class suite of products designed
of tomorrow and support more custom client needs
specifically for workplaces. Ease of use, architectural flexibility,
• Our SaaS product offering is modular, thereby allowing
and efficient integration are key attributes that underpin the
platform. Most importantly, we have a development team
our customers the flexibility to 'start small' and grow
focused on the continual evolution and improvement of our
with us
technology.
Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), owner and operator of shopping malls, retail outlets and leisure centres in the Middle East, including Mall of the Emirates, signed athree-yeardeal for the provision of IO Connect Guest WiFi across 19 shopping malls.
Quick Service Restaurant operator, McDonald's signed athree-yeardeal for the provision IO Connect Guest WiFi and IO Insights data analytics platform across 183 restaurants across the UAE.
Data Consultancy & Marketing Services
A key part of the Skyfii offering is our Data Consultancy & Marketing Services team. Experts in the analysis and fusion of behavioural and digital data, this team has extensive experience in data engineering and architecture, spatial
onlyanalysis, computer vision, machine learning, predictive modelling and decision engines.
Key Product Development Initiatives in 1HFY22
Product development has focused on the integration of the CrowdVision technology into the Skyfii IO platform. This focus will ensure that the CrowdVision technology becomes increasingly economical to develop, maintain and support. Additionally, Skyfii's further development of both Camera and LiDAR computer vision capability underpins the increasing use
usecases and market demand across multiple industry verticals.
Data Privacy
Skyfii treats data production, privacy, and security very seriously. How data is collected, stored, and used is of the utmost importance to our business, including supporting our customers' compliance with relevant jurisdictional privacy legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation
(GDPR) within the EU or California Consumer Privacy Act personal(CCPA) within the USA.
Skyfii also takes a number of steps to ensure our data remains secure at every stage. This includes storing data securely in ISO 27001, SOC III, PCI DSS certified data centres. Data is kept within jurisdictional boundaries. Data is transmitted and stored using multiple levels of encryption that enforce the industry's most secure algorithms, such as 256 bit AES.
Business and Operations update
Customer Base & Business Continuity
The recent acquisition of CrowdVision, our expanded business development teams and initiatives, coupled with improving market conditions is leading to a continued growth in requests for proposals across a range of verticals and geographies
Key contracts delivered during FY22 in the EMEA region with
a combined Total Contract Value of over $1.6m, including:
For•
•
International shopping centre group McArthurGlen Designer Outlets signed a three-year contract extension for the ongoing deployment of Skyfii's IO Connect Guest WiFi and IO Insight data analytics platforms across 24 designer outlet malls in the UK and Europe.
Key Contracts in the large and global airport vertical included:
Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the USA by passenger boardings, has signed a 3-year deal for a queue analytics system to improve passenger experience at their Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.
Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, is the seventh busiest airport in the USA by passenger boardings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has partnered with CrowdVision on an initial 3-year term.
Adelaide Airport has signed a five-year agreement to deploy CrowdVision's passenger queue monitoring and crowd analytics solution. The agreement will see the airport initially deploy the solution at the airport check-in and central security screening precinct. The passenger analytics data will allow Adelaide Airport staff to help reduce wait times and improve the passenger check in and security screening experience.
Other Notable updates:
A Master Services agreement has been signed with Telecommunications company Verizon in North America.
Financial Performance
During the half-year ended 31 December 2021, the Group generated total revenues of $11,087,613 up 48% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) (1HFY21: $7,512,288).
During the half-year, the Group generated operating revenues (excluding grant and interest income) of $11,076,701, up 50% on pcp (1HFY21: $7,399,074). Underlying this result was an
41% increase in recurring revenues of $7,078,882 (1HFY21: $ 5,032,864).
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation, non-cash share based payments and ﬁinance costs were $13,636,958 (1HFY21: $6,345,218), reﬂlecting a 115% increase on pcp. Operating costs in 1HFY22 excluding direct costs of services was $10,575,447 (1HFY21: $4,733,292).
The Group reported an operating EBITDA loss (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortisation and adjusted to be inclusive of any R&D tax incentive grants
