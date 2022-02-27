Skyfii : 1H22 Interim Financial Report & Appendix 4D

Data Consultancy & Marketing Services

A key part of the Skyfii offering is our Data Consultancy & Marketing Services team. Experts in the analysis and fusion of behavioural and digital data, this team has extensive experience in data engineering and architecture, spatial

onlyanalysis, computer vision, machine learning, predictive modelling and decision engines.

Key Product Development Initiatives in 1HFY22

Product development has focused on the integration of the CrowdVision technology into the Skyfii IO platform. This focus will ensure that the CrowdVision technology becomes increasingly economical to develop, maintain and support. Additionally, Skyfii's further development of both Camera and LiDAR computer vision capability underpins the increasing use

usecases and market demand across multiple industry verticals.

Data Privacy

Skyfii treats data production, privacy, and security very seriously. How data is collected, stored, and used is of the utmost importance to our business, including supporting our customers' compliance with relevant jurisdictional privacy legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation

(GDPR) within the EU or California Consumer Privacy Act personal(CCPA) within the USA.

Skyfii also takes a number of steps to ensure our data remains secure at every stage. This includes storing data securely in ISO 27001, SOC III, PCI DSS certified data centres. Data is kept within jurisdictional boundaries. Data is transmitted and stored using multiple levels of encryption that enforce the industry's most secure algorithms, such as 256 bit AES.

Business and Operations update

Customer Base & Business Continuity

The recent acquisition of CrowdVision, our expanded business development teams and initiatives, coupled with improving market conditions is leading to a continued growth in requests for proposals across a range of verticals and geographies

Key contracts delivered during FY22 in the EMEA region with

a combined Total Contract Value of over $1.6m, including:

