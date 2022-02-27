Log in
    SKF   AU000000SKF3

SKYFII LIMITED

(SKF)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:19:45 pm
0.08 AUD   +4.17%
SKYFII : 1H22 Interim Financial Report & Appendix 4D
PU
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Skyfii Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2022
CI
02/01SKYFII : December 2021 Quarterly Investor Presentation
PU
Skyfii : 1H22 Interim Financial Report & Appendix 4D

02/27/2022
For personal use only

Interim Financial Report & Appendix 4D

for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

(Previous corresponding period: Half-year ended 31 December 2020)

Results for Announcement to Market

$

Revenue from ordinary activities

up

48%

11,087,613

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the shareholders

up

261%

6,281,939

Loss for the year attributable to shareholders

up

261%

6,281,939

Dividends

No dividends have been declared for the reporting period.

Comments

The loss for the group after providing for income tax amounted to $6,281,939 (31 December 2020: loss of $1,740,653).

Net tangible assets

31-Dec-21

30-Dec-20

cents per

cents per

share

share

Net tangible asset backing per share

up

0.80

0.33

Net assets per share

up

4.06

2.64

Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification:

The financial statements have been reviewed and an unqualified conclusion has been issued.

Wayne Arthur

Chief Executive Officer

Date: 28 February 2022

Interim Financial Report

ABN 20 009 264 699 | Skyfii Limited |2

For personal use only

Contents

Directors' report.......................................................................................................................................................................

4

Auditor's independence declaration......................................................................................................................................

7

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income...................................................................

8

Consolidated statement of financial position.......................................................................................................................

9

Consolidated statement of changes in equity....................................................................................................................

10

Consolidated statement of cashflows..................................................................................................................................

11

Notes to the financial statements........................................................................................................................................

12

Directors' declaration.............................................................................................................................................................

25

Independent auditor's review report...................................................................................................................................

26

Corporate directory................................................................................................................................................................

28

Interim Financial Report

ABN 20 009 264 699 | Skyfii Limited |3

Directors' Report

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group), consisting of Skyfii Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (1HFY22).

only

Directors

The names and particulars of the Directors of the Company who held office at the date of this report are:

Andrew Johnson................................................................................................................

Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Wayne Arthur.....................................................................................................................

Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director

Susan O'Malley...................................................................................................................

Independent Non-Executive Director

Kirsty Rankin......................................................................................................................

Independent Non-Executive Director

John Rankin........................................................................................................................

Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director

use

Review of operations

Skyfii is a global omnidata intelligence company which is

Skyfii supports data collection and analysis from a growing

transforming the way organisations collect, analyse and

number of data sources, many of which are already present

extract value from data. We exist to help physical venues

within physical spaces today. This consolidation of data

use data to better understand visitor behaviour and improve

provides venues the ability to build a holistic view of the visitor

experiences.

experience and the factors that influence it. The scope, scale

Physical venues need access to data and insights if they are

and integrity of our data allows our customers to maximize

their client engagement and satisfaction.

going to operate successfully. However, many businesses

industry, and stakeholders.

personal

in real time providing tangible insights such as visitor

don't have the resources or in-house capability to make use

Our Key Strengths

of this data. Skyfii's omnidata intelligence approach helps

A Reliable, Highly scalable, Robust Platform

provide actionable insights reliably and securely.

Skyfii's technology is deployed in some of the most demanding

Our SaaS cloud-based solution, the IO Platform, helps venues

locations around the world. Our highly-available architecture

gather and visualise data, in order to measure, predict, and

securely and reliably collects data, processes insights, and

influence customer behaviour, thereby creating better

delivers real-time reporting. We store data securely in ISO

experiences for their visitors and customers.

27001, SOC III, PCI DSS-certified data. Data is kept within

• IO Connect automates the collection, storage and

jurisdictional boundaries and is transmitted and stored using

multiple levels of encryption that employ the industry's most

processing of data from a wide variety of sources

secure algorithms, such as 256-bit AES.

including; WiFi, Cameras, Video Analytics, CCTV, LiDAR,

Partnership Philosophy

CRM systems, Survey, BLE / Mobile Apps, Weather, POS

/ Sales, Point of Sale systems, & ERP / Accounting and

The world is complex and can only be fully understood

Finance platforms

through a collaboration of ideas, technologies, and people.

• IO Insights automates the reporting of data collected

We work with others in an open, agile and sharing manner

and exceed the expectations of our customers, team,

counts, dwell time metrics, traffic flow analysis and sales

World Class Team

conversion

• IO Engage provides marketing tools to deliver & automate

We have assembled a highly experienced team in the

fields of technology, data, security, marketing, commercial

content across a number of channels including; Email,

and property. From Board and Executive level through

SMS, Mobile Push, WiFi Captive Portal and OOH Digital

development, engineering, operations and accounts, we've

Screens

built an ambitious, progressive, and agile culture.

IO Labs is a research and innovation environment where

Market Leading Suite of Products

For

Skyfii's data science & strategy teams build the products

We have built a best-in-class suite of products designed

of tomorrow and support more custom client needs

specifically for workplaces. Ease of use, architectural flexibility,

• Our SaaS product offering is modular, thereby allowing

and efficient integration are key attributes that underpin the

platform. Most importantly, we have a development team

our customers the flexibility to 'start small' and grow

focused on the continual evolution and improvement of our

with us

technology.

Interim Financial Report

ABN 20 009 264 699 | Skyfii Limited |4

Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), owner and operator of shopping malls, retail outlets and leisure centres in the Middle East, including Mall of the Emirates, signed a three-yeardeal for the provision of IO Connect Guest WiFi across 19 shopping malls.
Quick Service Restaurant operator, McDonald's signed a three-yeardeal for the provision IO Connect Guest WiFi and IO Insights data analytics platform across 183 restaurants across the UAE.

Data Consultancy & Marketing Services

A key part of the Skyfii offering is our Data Consultancy & Marketing Services team. Experts in the analysis and fusion of behavioural and digital data, this team has extensive experience in data engineering and architecture, spatial

onlyanalysis, computer vision, machine learning, predictive modelling and decision engines.

Key Product Development Initiatives in 1HFY22

Product development has focused on the integration of the CrowdVision technology into the Skyfii IO platform. This focus will ensure that the CrowdVision technology becomes increasingly economical to develop, maintain and support. Additionally, Skyfii's further development of both Camera and LiDAR computer vision capability underpins the increasing use

usecases and market demand across multiple industry verticals.

Data Privacy

Skyfii treats data production, privacy, and security very seriously. How data is collected, stored, and used is of the utmost importance to our business, including supporting our customers' compliance with relevant jurisdictional privacy legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation

(GDPR) within the EU or California Consumer Privacy Act personal(CCPA) within the USA.

Skyfii also takes a number of steps to ensure our data remains secure at every stage. This includes storing data securely in ISO 27001, SOC III, PCI DSS certified data centres. Data is kept within jurisdictional boundaries. Data is transmitted and stored using multiple levels of encryption that enforce the industry's most secure algorithms, such as 256 bit AES.

Business and Operations update

Customer Base & Business Continuity

The recent acquisition of CrowdVision, our expanded business development teams and initiatives, coupled with improving market conditions is leading to a continued growth in requests for proposals across a range of verticals and geographies

Key contracts delivered during FY22 in the EMEA region with

a combined Total Contract Value of over $1.6m, including:

For

  • International shopping centre group McArthurGlen Designer Outlets signed a three-year contract extension for the ongoing deployment of Skyfii's IO Connect Guest WiFi and IO Insight data analytics platforms across 24 designer outlet malls in the UK and Europe.

Key Contracts in the large and global airport vertical included:

  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth busiest airport in the USA by passenger boardings, has signed a 3-year deal for a queue analytics system to improve passenger experience at their Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.
  • Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, is the seventh busiest airport in the USA by passenger boardings. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has partnered with CrowdVision on an initial 3-year term.
  • Adelaide Airport has signed a five-year agreement to deploy CrowdVision's passenger queue monitoring and crowd analytics solution. The agreement will see the airport initially deploy the solution at the airport check-in and central security screening precinct. The passenger analytics data will allow Adelaide Airport staff to help reduce wait times and improve the passenger check in and security screening experience.

Other Notable updates:

  • A Master Services agreement has been signed with Telecommunications company Verizon in North America.

Financial Performance

During the half-year ended 31 December 2021, the Group generated total revenues of $11,087,613 up 48% on the prior corresponding period (pcp) (1HFY21: $7,512,288).

During the half-year, the Group generated operating revenues (excluding grant and interest income) of $11,076,701, up 50% on pcp (1HFY21: $7,399,074). Underlying this result was an

41% increase in recurring revenues of $7,078,882 (1HFY21: $ 5,032,864).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation, non-cash share based payments and ﬁinance costs were $13,636,958 (1HFY21: $6,345,218), reﬂlecting a 115% increase on pcp. Operating costs in 1HFY22 excluding direct costs of services was $10,575,447 (1HFY21: $4,733,292).

The Group reported an operating EBITDA loss (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, & Amortisation and adjusted to be inclusive of any R&D tax incentive grants

Interim Financial Report

ABN 20 009 264 699 | Skyfii Limited |5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SkyFii Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
