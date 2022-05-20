Skylark : Corporate Governance Report_20220330

コーポレートガバナンス

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The following is based on the Corporate Governance Code after the revision in June 2021 (Although Supplementary Principle 4-10-1 is aimed at the prime market, the Company isdisclosing information in advance.)

The Company has no past record of holding shares of other listed companies as cross- shareholdings, and has no plans to do so at this time. When considering the possibility of holding shares of other listed companies as cross-shareholdingsin the future, the Company will formulate a policy regarding reduction of cross-shareholdingsof shares of other listed companies, and appropriately discuss the matter before executing such cross-shareholdings.In such cases, the Company will appropriately disclose the policy, the results of validation of the propriety ofindividual holdings, and the criteria for exercising voting rights for cross-shareholdings.

1-7 Related Party Transactions>

In its list of proposals for the Board of Directors, the Company defines significant related party transactions as matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors, and also defines transactions of directors that qualify as competing and/or conflict of interest transactions as matters to be resolved by and reported to the Board of Directors. The Company monitors such transactions, and discloses details of significant related party transactions in the notes to non-consolidatedfinancial statements, etc. In addition, we also conduct a quarterly survey and monitor relatedparty transactions with regard to directors.

2-4-1 Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion of Core Human Resources>The Skylark Group regards human resources as one of its most important business management resources, and engages in diversity management. Details of specific initiatives are listed below.

・The Company's website: https://www.skylark.co.jp/company_e/csr/diversity.html

The Company does not operate either fund-type or contract-type defined benefit pensions or employees' welfare pension funds, and has adopted a defined contribution pension plan. Accordingly, although reserve funds are managed by the employees themselves, the Company does educate employees with regard to asset management under the defined contribution pensionplan, given the fact that it impacts employee asset formation.

3-1 Full Disclosure>

1. Corporate philosophy and business plans, etc.

Based on its Corporate Philosophy of "Creating Richness with Value to Society", the Company has established a strategic vision for 2025: "Establishing a solid business foundation, being the best restaurant in each community through a continuous challenge of all employees, and achieving sustainable business growth-Allfor the Smiles of our Customers." In order to achieve this strategic vision, the Company has formulated the following management plan, with the aimof achieving growth by making maximum use of its robust business platform.

[FY2022 Management Policy]

The Company's business environment is uncertain. In addition to the fact that it is largely affected by the COVID-19pandemic, there is also the decrease in the size of the labor force due to the issues of low birthrate and population aging, increases in raw material costs and energy costs, and unclear domestic and overseas political and economic conditions. At the same time, many new demands are emerging, such as increased opportunities for delivery and take-outdue to changes in consumer lifestyles caused by the COVID-19pandemic, growing demand for specialty stores, and motivation to use family restaurants as a place for enjoying alcoholicbeverages.

In order to respond quickly to such changes in the market, the Company will strengthen its