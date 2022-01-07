Skylark : December 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report
December 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final Figures)
Jan 7, 2022
Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Code 3197)
2021 vs. 2020
(%YoY)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total
All
Sales
-35.3%
-30.8%
-8.8%
60.9%
25.7%
-10.2%
-2.3%
-18.4%
-22.6%
-9.6%
-6.8%
13.5%
-8.2%
Sales
-33.5%
-29.1%
-6.3%
64.6%
28.6%
-7.5%
0.3%
-16.7%
-20.6%
-7.1%
-4.7%
14.4%
-5.9%
Same Store
Traffic
-30.8%
-26.8%
-6.5%
45.7%
15.3%
-7.9%
-0.8%
-14.4%
-16.5%
-7.5%
-5.5%
14.0%
-6.2%
ATP
-3.9%
-3.1%
0.3%
13.0%
11.6%
0.5%
1.0%
-2.7%
-4.9%
0.4%
0.8%
0.4%
0.3%
New Store Openings
10
7
4
6
2
1
7
0
1
1
0
1
40
Remodeling
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
1
20
42
41
106
Brand Conversions
9
21
10
10
4
0
4
0
3
3
4
5
73
Gusto
1,327
1,336
1,333
1,335
1,335
1,333
1,333
1,333
1,330
1,331
1,329
1,328
1,328
Bamiyan
337
340
339
339
340
340
342
342
344
344
345
348
348
Syabu-Yo
265
268
272
275
275
274
274
274
274
274
274
274
274
Jonathan's
242
232
227
224
223
220
220
220
216
213
211
210
210
# of Stores
Yumean
181
180
174
174
174
174
174
174
174
174
174
174
174
Steak Gusto
126
126
126
125
125
125
124
124
122
122
120
118
118
Overseas
62
62
63
64
65
64
66
65
66
67
67
67
67
Other
567
573
570
573
575
574
578
576
575
572
574
575
575
Total
3,107
3,117
3,104
3,109
3,112
3,104
3,111
3,108
3,101
3,097
3,094
3,094
3,094
*Total number of stores excludes 4 stores that are temporarily closed for store renovations
2021 vs. 2019
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total
Same Store Sales
-34.7%
-29.3%
-29.1%
-30.0%
-33.0%
-35.3%
-25.3%
-38.5%
-37.5%
-17.5%
-19.0%
-10.2%
-28.6%
Highlights
■ Overview
Same Store Sales (vs. 2020): -14.4%, Same Store Sales (vs. 2019): -10.2%
・ 2 TV commercials (aired from Dec 9 & 16) and 99yen alcohol drink promotion contributed to recoveries in sales at Gusto and Bamiyan
・ Sales vs2019 is weak partially due to company policy for earlier store closure at 23:30 placed in July 2020 for all stores
■ Menu & Promotions
・ Aired TV commercials for the first time in 2 years. 99yen alcohol drink promotion across 7 brands, and Gusto's affordable 399yen promotion
(4 menu items) were widely promoted to invite customers back to our restaurants
・ 99yen alcohol drink promotion was popular, with sales of applicable items boosted by 3x. Gains seen in new, hibernating and younger customers
・ Gusto: 399yen promotion was especially effective in regaining low-frequency and family segments
・ Bamiyan: New menus from Dec 16. Crab Lettuce Fried Rice is contributing to higher AC; ordered plate count is also increasing with the introduction
of popular small dishes such as Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
・ Jonathan's: New menus from Dec 21. Premium Sendai Beef Steak menus and neo-cuisines such as the Onion au-Gratin Hamburg led to higher AC
・ Plate give-away campaign for customers dining-in at Yumean(3,000yen or more), Aiya and Totoyamichi(4,000yen or more)
■ Store Development
・ FY2021 total count: 40 new store openings, 106 remodels, 73 brand conversions
In Dec, remodeled 41 stores; sales impact from stores remodeled in Dec was +8.3％ (avg)
In Dec, converted 5 stores (3 Bamiyans, 1 Musashino-Mori Coffee, 1 La Ohana)
■ Others
・ Restaurant service robots already in-service at 135 stores by end-Dec, mainly in Gusto and Syabu-yo stores
Progressing as planned towards the installing of 2,200 robots within FY2022
・ Announced shortening of operating hours in approx. 2,800 Skylark Restaurants stores for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day,
as part of employee work style reforms
1
Highlights
2020 vs. 2019
(%YoY)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Total
All
Sales
0.0%
1.8%
-22.2%
-57.2%
-46.6%
-29.2%
-25.2%
-25.9%
-21.0%
-11.1%
-15.7%
-23.9%
-23.4%
Sales
-2.4%
-0.4%
-23.9%
-58.2%
-47.8%
-30.6%
-26.4%
-26.8%
-21.7%
-11.6%
-14.9%
-21.9%
-24.3%
Same Store
Traffic
-5.7%
-3.7%
-24.0%
-52.3%
-39.0%
-27.3%
-24.4%
-25.6%
-20.5%
-12.2%
-16.2%
-21.8%
-23.1%
ATP
3.6%
3.4%
0.2%
-12.3%
-14.4%
-4.6%
-2.8%
-1.6%
-1.5%
0.7%
1.6%
-0.1%
-1.6%
New Store Openings
0
7
11
13
5
1
3
2
3
0
0
1
46
Store Renovations
0
0
10
15
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
25
Brand Conversions
2
6
4
4
3
5
4
0
2
1
7
15
53
# of Stores
3,251
3,252
3,261
3,272
3,269
3,261
3,239
3,222
3,217
3,201
3,131
3,119
3,119
Note
The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
Same store (vs LY) is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery and take-out businesses calculated in the below manner*
*Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / ATP for Eat-in *Customer traffic from take-out = Take-out sales / ATP for Eat-in
YoY ATP only includes ATP from Eat-In
Same store (vs 2019) is defined as a store which has been open for 25 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions)
