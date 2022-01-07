Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3197   JP3396210001

SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3197)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skylark : December 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report

01/07/2022 | 02:08am EST
December 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final Figures)

Jan 7, 2022

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Code 3197)

2021 vs. 2020

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

-35.3%

-30.8%

-8.8%

60.9%

25.7%

-10.2%

-2.3%

-18.4%

-22.6%

-9.6%

-6.8%

13.5%

-8.2%

Sales

-33.5%

-29.1%

-6.3%

64.6%

28.6%

-7.5%

0.3%

-16.7%

-20.6%

-7.1%

-4.7%

14.4%

-5.9%

Same Store

Traffic

-30.8%

-26.8%

-6.5%

45.7%

15.3%

-7.9%

-0.8%

-14.4%

-16.5%

-7.5%

-5.5%

14.0%

-6.2%

ATP

-3.9%

-3.1%

0.3%

13.0%

11.6%

0.5%

1.0%

-2.7%

-4.9%

0.4%

0.8%

0.4%

0.3%

New Store Openings

10

7

4

6

2

1

7

0

1

1

0

1

40

Remodeling

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

0

1

20

42

41

106

Brand Conversions

9

21

10

10

4

0

4

0

3

3

4

5

73

Gusto

1,327

1,336

1,333

1,335

1,335

1,333

1,333

1,333

1,330

1,331

1,329

1,328

1,328

Bamiyan

337

340

339

339

340

340

342

342

344

344

345

348

348

Syabu-Yo

265

268

272

275

275

274

274

274

274

274

274

274

274

Jonathan's

242

232

227

224

223

220

220

220

216

213

211

210

210

# of Stores

Yumean

181

180

174

174

174

174

174

174

174

174

174

174

174

Steak Gusto

126

126

126

125

125

125

124

124

122

122

120

118

118

Overseas

62

62

63

64

65

64

66

65

66

67

67

67

67

Other

567

573

570

573

575

574

578

576

575

572

574

575

575

Total

3,107

3,117

3,104

3,109

3,112

3,104

3,111

3,108

3,101

3,097

3,094

3,094

3,094

*Total number of stores excludes 4 stores that are temporarily closed for store renovations

2021 vs. 2019

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

Same Store Sales

-34.7%

-29.3%

-29.1%

-30.0%

-33.0%

-35.3%

-25.3%

-38.5%

-37.5%

-17.5%

-19.0%

-10.2%

-28.6%

Highlights

Overview

Same Store Sales (vs. 2020): -14.4%, Same Store Sales (vs. 2019): -10.2%

2 TV commercials (aired from Dec 9 & 16) and 99yen alcohol drink promotion contributed to recoveries in sales at Gusto and Bamiyan

Sales vs2019 is weak partially due to company policy for earlier store closure at 23:30 placed in July 2020 for all stores

Menu & Promotions

Aired TV commercials for the first time in 2 years. 99yen alcohol drink promotion across 7 brands, and Gusto's affordable 399yen promotion

(4 menu items) were widely promoted to invite customers back to our restaurants

99yen alcohol drink promotion was popular, with sales of applicable items boosted by 3x. Gains seen in new, hibernating and younger customers

Gusto: 399yen promotion was especially effective in regaining low-frequency and family segments

Bamiyan: New menus from Dec 16. Crab Lettuce Fried Rice is contributing to higher AC; ordered plate count is also increasing with the introduction

of popular small dishes such as Steamed Shrimp Dumpling

Jonathan's: New menus from Dec 21. Premium Sendai Beef Steak menus and neo-cuisines such as the Onion au-Gratin Hamburg led to higher AC

Plate give-away campaign for customers dining-in at Yumean(3,000yen or more), Aiya and Totoyamichi(4,000yen or more)

Store Development

FY2021 total count: 40 new store openings, 106 remodels, 73 brand conversions

In Dec, remodeled 41 stores; sales impact from stores remodeled in Dec was +8.3 (avg)

In Dec, converted 5 stores (3 Bamiyans, 1 Musashino-Mori Coffee, 1 La Ohana)

Others

Restaurant service robots already in-service at 135 stores by end-Dec, mainly in Gusto and Syabu-yo stores

Progressing as planned towards the installing of 2,200 robots within FY2022

Announced shortening of operating hours in approx. 2,800 Skylark Restaurants stores for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day,

as part of employee work style reforms

1

Highlights

2020 vs. 2019

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

0.0%

1.8%

-22.2%

-57.2%

-46.6%

-29.2%

-25.2%

-25.9%

-21.0%

-11.1%

-15.7%

-23.9%

-23.4%

Sales

-2.4%

-0.4%

-23.9%

-58.2%

-47.8%

-30.6%

-26.4%

-26.8%

-21.7%

-11.6%

-14.9%

-21.9%

-24.3%

Same Store

Traffic

-5.7%

-3.7%

-24.0%

-52.3%

-39.0%

-27.3%

-24.4%

-25.6%

-20.5%

-12.2%

-16.2%

-21.8%

-23.1%

ATP

3.6%

3.4%

0.2%

-12.3%

-14.4%

-4.6%

-2.8%

-1.6%

-1.5%

0.7%

1.6%

-0.1%

-1.6%

New Store Openings

0

7

11

13

5

1

3

2

3

0

0

1

46

Store Renovations

0

0

10

15

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25

Brand Conversions

2

6

4

4

3

5

4

0

2

1

7

15

53

# of Stores

3,251

3,252

3,261

3,272

3,269

3,261

3,239

3,222

3,217

3,201

3,131

3,119

3,119

Note

  1. The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
  2. Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
  3. Same store (vs LY) is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery and take-out businesses calculated in the below manner*
    *Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / ATP for Eat-in *Customer traffic from take-out = Take-out sales / ATP for Eat-in
  4. YoY ATP only includes ATP from Eat-In
  5. Same store (vs 2019) is defined as a store which has been open for 25 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions)

Contact:

IR team

IR_group@skylark.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Skylark Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 264 B 2 279 M 2 279 M
Net income 2021 7 411 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
Net Debt 2021 123 B 1 059 M 1 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 340 B 2 936 M 2 932 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 161
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 494,00 JPY
Average target price 1 325,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Tani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Minoru Kanaya Director & Managing Director-Finance
Akira Hirano Executive Officer & Managing Director-IT
Ichiro Takei Executive Officer & MD-Administration
Atsushi Nishijo Independent Outside Director
