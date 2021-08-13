Log in
    3197   JP3396210001

SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3197)
Skylark : July 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final)

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
July 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final)

Aug 13, 2021

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Code 3197)

We have changed the definition of Customer Traffic to change as below, from Monthly IR Reports issued today.

Previously, Traffic YoY did not include take-out traffic, so increases in take-out sales were only reflected in our ATP figures.

However, significant growth in take-out sales due to COVID-19 has increased the gap between reported and actual figures for Traffic YoY and ATP YoY, so we will retroactively adjust figures from January 2020.

Changes in Traffic Calculation Methods

[New Calculation Method]

Eat-In Traffic + Delivery Traffic (Delivery Total Sales/Eat-In ATP) + Take Out Traffic (Take Out Total Sales/Eat-In ATP)

[Old Calculation Method]

Eat-In Traffic + Delivery Traffic (Delivery Total Sales/Previous ATP calculated with Take-Out GC as zero)

This change of definition is only a change in the breakdown, so Sales YoY and Sales vs 2019 remain as has been reported.

New Calculation Method2021YoY

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

-35.3%

-30.8%

-8.8%

60.9%

23.1%

-12.3%

-4.7%

-8.4%

Same Store

Sales

-33.5%

-29.1%

-6.3%

64.6%

28.6%

-7.5%

0.3%

-5.0%

Traffic1

-30.8%

-26.8%

-6.5%

45.7%

15.3%

-7.9%

-0.8%

-6.1%

ATP2

-3.9%

-3.1%

0.3%

13.0%

11.6%

0.5%

1.0%

1.2%

YoY Customer traffic includes traffic from both the delivery and take-out businesses YoY ATP only includes ATP from Eat-In

Old Calculation Method2021YoY

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

-35.3%

-30.8%

-8.8%

60.9%

23.1%

-12.3%

-4.7%

-8.4%

Same Store

Sales

-33.5%

-29.1%

-6.3%

64.6%

28.6%

-7.5%

0.3%

-5.0%

Traffic

-38.7%

-34.9%

-13.9%

54.6%

29.1%

-9.5%

-4.2%

-10.4%

ATP

8.6%

8.9%

8.9%

6.5%

-0.4%

2.2%

4.7%

6.0%

YoY Customer traffic does not include take-out traffic

YoY ATP is calculated from total sales including take-out sales

Remains unchanged2021vs 2019

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

Same Store

Sales vs 2019

-34.7%

-29.3%

-29.1%

-30.0%

-33.0%

-35.3%

-25.3%

-31.0%

1

New Calculation Method2020YoY

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

0.0%

1.8%

-22.2%

-57.2%

-46.6%

-29.2%

-25.2%

-25.9%

-21.0%

-11.1%

-15.7%

-23.9%

-23.4%

Same Store

Sales

-2.4%

-0.4%

-23.9%

-58.2%

-47.8%

-30.6%

-26.4%

-26.8%

-21.7%

-11.6%

-14.9%

-21.9%

-24.3%

Traffic

-5.7%

-3.7%

-24.0%

-52.3%

-39.0%

-27.3%

-24.4%

-25.6%

-20.5%

-12.2%

-16.2%

-21.8%

-23.1%

ATP

3.6%

3.4%

0.2%

-12.3%

-14.4%

-4.6%

-2.8%

-1.6%

-1.5%

0.7%

1.6%

-0.1%

-1.6%

Notes

  1. The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
  2. Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
  3. Same store (vs LY) is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery and take-out businessed calculated in the below manner*
    *Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / ATP *Customer traffic from take-out = Take-out sales / ATP
  4. Same store (vs 2019) is defined as a store which has been open for 25 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions)

Old Calculation Method2020YoY

(%YoY)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Total

All

Sales

0.0%

1.8%

-22.2%

-57.2%

-46.6%

-29.2%

-25.2%

-25.9%

-21.0%

-11.1%

-15.7%

-23.9%

-23.4%

Same Store

Sales

-2.4%

-0.4%

-23.9%

-58.2%

-47.8%

-30.6%

-26.4%

-26.8%

-21.7%

-11.6%

-14.9%

-21.9%

-24.3%

Traffic

-6.2%

-4.7%

-25.8%

-59.6%

-52.6%

-34.1%

-29.8%

-30.9%

-25.2%

-16.4%

-20.9%

-27.7%

-28.1%

ATP

4.1%

4.4%

2.6%

3.5%

10.2%

5.3%

4.8%

5.9%

4.6%

5.7%

7.5%

8.0%

5.3%

Notes

  1. The data is consolidated domestic sales at restaurant level and does not include overseas sales.
  2. Total sales and Customer traffic are calculated on a monthly sales basis
  3. Same store (vs LY) is defined as a store which has been open for 13 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions) Customer traffic includes traffic from the delivery business calculated in the below manner, but does not include traffic from the take-out business * *Customer traffic from delivery = Delivery sales / ATP
  4. Same store (vs 2019) is defined as a store which has been open for 25 months or longer (includes stores which have undergone brand conversions)

Contact:

IR team

IR_group@skylark.co.jp

2

Disclaimer

Skylark Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 292 B 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net income 2021 1 587 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2021 143 B 1 297 M 1 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 194x
Yield 2021 0,27%
Capitalization 335 B 3 037 M 3 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 6 161
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 473,00 JPY
Average target price 1 287,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Tani Chairman & President
Minoru Kanaya Director & Managing Director-Finance
Akira Hirano Executive Officer & Managing Director-IT
Ichiro Takei Executive Officer & MD-Administration
Atsushi Nishijo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.76%3 037
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-46.82%22 738
ARAMARK-8.94%8 951
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.15.80%6 371
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.3.29%4 455
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.16%3 787