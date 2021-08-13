Skylark : July 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final)

July 2021 Skylark Group Monthly IR Report (Final)

Aug 13, 2021

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.

(Code 3197)

We have changed the definition of Customer Traffic to change as below, from Monthly IR Reports issued today.

Previously, Traffic YoY did not include take-out traffic, so increases in take-out sales were only reflected in our ATP figures.

However, significant growth in take-out sales due to COVID-19 has increased the gap between reported and actual figures for Traffic YoY and ATP YoY, so we will retroactively adjust figures from January 2020.

Changes in Traffic Calculation Methods

[New Calculation Method]

Eat-In Traffic + Delivery Traffic (Delivery Total Sales/Eat-In ATP) + Take Out Traffic (Take Out Total Sales/Eat-In ATP)

[Old Calculation Method]

Eat-In Traffic + Delivery Traffic (Delivery Total Sales/Previous ATP calculated with Take-Out GC as zero)

This change of definition is only a change in the breakdown, so Sales YoY and Sales vs 2019 remain as has been reported.

（New Calculation Method）2021：YoY

(%YoY) Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Total All Sales -35.3% -30.8% -8.8% 60.9% 23.1% -12.3% -4.7% -8.4% Same Store Sales -33.5% -29.1% -6.3% 64.6% 28.6% -7.5% 0.3% -5.0% Traffic※1 -30.8% -26.8% -6.5% 45.7% 15.3% -7.9% -0.8% -6.1% ATP※2 -3.9% -3.1% 0.3% 13.0% 11.6% 0.5% 1.0% 1.2%

※１YoY Customer traffic includes traffic from both the delivery and take-out businesses ※２YoY ATP only includes ATP from Eat-In

（Old Calculation Method）2021：YoY

(%YoY) Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Total All Sales -35.3% -30.8% -8.8% 60.9% 23.1% -12.3% -4.7% -8.4% Same Store Sales -33.5% -29.1% -6.3% 64.6% 28.6% -7.5% 0.3% -5.0% Traffic※３ -38.7% -34.9% -13.9% 54.6% 29.1% -9.5% -4.2% -10.4% ATP※４ 8.6% 8.9% 8.9% 6.5% -0.4% 2.2% 4.7% 6.0% ※３ YoY Customer traffic does not include take-out traffic ※４ YoY ATP is calculated from total sales including take-out sales

（Remains unchanged）2021：vs 2019