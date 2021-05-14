Skylark : Consolidated Financial Report For the Three-month Period Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS)

(Note) We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate the results of its operations. Refer to "* Notes for using forecasted information and other matters (3) - (5)" below for details.

(Millions of yen; amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

2. Dividends

Dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fourth quarter Total (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) Year ended December 31, - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 2020 Year ended December 31, - 2021 Year ended December 31, - - - - 2021 (Forecasted)

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast: None

The dividend forecast for the year ended December 31, 2021 has not been determined at this time.

3. Forecasts on the Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue Operating profit Income before income Net income attributable to Basic earnings per share taxes owners of the Company (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) Year ended 285,000 (1.2) 5,000 - 1,000 - 400 - 2.03 December 31, 2021

(Note) Revision of forecasts on the results of operations: Yes

(Reference)

Adjusted net income Year ended December 31, 2021 (Forecasted)400 million yen (-%)

The forecasts above have been revised from the forecasts in the Summary of Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2020 (announced on February 12, 2021). For details, refer to "Notice Regarding the Revisions of the Consolidated Financial Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Year Ended December 31, 2021" announced today (May 14, 2021).