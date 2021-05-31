Log in
    3197   JP3396210001

SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(3197)
Skylark : Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
May 31, 2021

Company:

SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Representative:

Makoto Tani, Chairman, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3197; TSE First Section)

Contact:

Customer Support Centre

(TEL: 0120-125-807)

Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

Kindly be informed that SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has decided to extend the expiry date of the below shareholder incentive cards for another 3 months (6 months from the original expiry date) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Date of Right Allotment:

The end of December 2019

Timing of Delivery:

March 2020

Original Expiry Date:

March 31, 2021

Previous Expiry Date:

June 30, 2021

New Expiry Date:

September 30, 2021

To prevent the COVID-19 infection, we have been taking various hygiene measures so that our customers would be able to enjoy our restaurants.

End.

Inquiries

Contact: Customer Services, Skylark Restaurants Co., Ltd.

TEL0120-125-807 (Business hours: 9AM - 6PM)

Disclaimer

Skylark Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
