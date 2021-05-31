Skylark : Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

|
|
May 31, 2021
|
Company:
|
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
|
Representative:
|
Makoto Tani, Chairman, President & CEO
|
|
(Securities Code: 3197; TSE First Section)
|
Contact:
|
Customer Support Centre
|
|
(TEL: 0120-125-807)
Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date
Kindly be informed that SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has decided to extend the expiry date of the below shareholder incentive cards for another 3 months (6 months from the original expiry date) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
|
Date of Right Allotment:
|
The end of December 2019
|
Timing of Delivery:
|
March 2020
|
Original Expiry Date:
|
March 31, 2021
|
Previous Expiry Date:
|
June 30, 2021
|
New Expiry Date:
|
September 30, 2021
To prevent the COVID-19 infection, we have been taking various hygiene measures so that our customers would be able to enjoy our restaurants.
End.
Inquiries
Contact: Customer Services, Skylark Restaurants Co., Ltd.
TEL：0120-125-807 (Business hours: 9AM - 6PM)
