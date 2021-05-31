Skylark : Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

May 31, 2021 Company: SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Representative: Makoto Tani, Chairman, President & CEO (Securities Code: 3197; TSE First Section) Contact: Customer Support Centre (TEL: 0120-125-807)

Notice Regarding Re-extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

Kindly be informed that SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has decided to extend the expiry date of the below shareholder incentive cards for another 3 months (6 months from the original expiry date) in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Date of Right Allotment: The end of December 2019 Timing of Delivery: March 2020 Original Expiry Date: March 31, 2021 Previous Expiry Date: June 30, 2021 New Expiry Date: September 30, 2021

To prevent the COVID-19 infection, we have been taking various hygiene measures so that our customers would be able to enjoy our restaurants.

End.

Inquiries

Contact: Customer Services, Skylark Restaurants Co., Ltd.

TEL：0120-125-807 (Business hours: 9AM - 6PM)