    SKYL   CA83084P1099

SKYLEDGER TECH CORP.

(SKYL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Canadian Securities Exchange  -  2023-05-01
2.960 CAD   +3.86%
CSE Bulletin: Delist - Snowline Gold Corp. (SGD)

05/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Snowline Gold Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on May 3, 2023.

The common shares will continue to trade on TSX-V.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Snowline Gold Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 3 mai 2023.

Les actions ordinaires continueront d'être négociées à la TSX-V.

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 3 mai/May 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): SGD

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,8 M -9,40 M -9,40 M
Net cash 2022 21,8 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 415 M 304 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart SKYLEDGER TECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Skyledger Tech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,96 CAD
Average target price 5,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Berdahl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Roma Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Hart Independent Chairman
Steve Rennalls Director-Operations
Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLEDGER TECH CORP.0.68%294
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.82%37 296
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.90%33 340
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.56%27 588
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.36%22 163
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED38.57%16 926
