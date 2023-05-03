CSE Bulletin: Delist - Snowline Gold Corp. (SGD)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 3 mai/May 2023) - The common shares of Snowline Gold Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close on May 3, 2023.
The common shares will continue to trade on TSX-V.
Les actions ordinaires de Snowline Gold Corp. seront radiées du CSE à la clôture du marché le 3 mai 2023.
Les actions ordinaires continueront d'être négociées à la TSX-V.
| Date:
| Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 3 mai/May 2023
| Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
| SGD
