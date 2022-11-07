Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Vancouver, BC--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Snowline Gold Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 13:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/.

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc. …:www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on its district-scale, discovery stage gold assets in Canada’s Yukon Territory. Drilling in 2022 on its Valley discovery yielded compelling evidence for a tier one gold asset at surface and with favourable characteristics for mining. Several early drill holes at Valley carry grades of multiple grams per tonne gold over hundreds of metres, defining a broad zone of prospective ground—and most of the assays for this discovery are yet to come. The Company’s first-mover land position of >254,000 ha and its extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

