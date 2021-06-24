Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Skylight Health Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLHG   CA83086L2057

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

(SLHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skylight Health : Announces Acquisition of Doctors Center Inc.

06/24/2021 | 08:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Skylight Health Announces Acquisition of Florida Primary Care Group Doctors Center Inc.

TORONTO, ON - June 24, 2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Doctors Center Inc., a primary care group with four locations in Jacksonville, Florida.

  • Adds four clinical locations to bring Skylight's primary care network to over 23 locations across 5 States;
  • Expands patient count by 6 thousand lives with opportunities for value-based care programs;
  • Strategic acquisition builds further density of patient and providers in Northeast Florida; and
  • 2020 unaudited revenues of approximately CAD $3.2 million and expected EBITDA margin of 10%.

'We are excited to welcome Dr. Hassan and his team of providers and staff to the Skylight family. His practice has seen consistent growth and has shown success in patient care and aligns with our model of value-based care delivery,' said Prad Sekar, CEO. 'Northeast Florida is a growth market for us and helps us build on managed care programs including Medicare Advantage. Following on our initial acquisition of River City Medical in January, we expect to continue building further presence in this market.'

Doctors Center has been providing primary care services to patients in Jacksonville for 30 years. The practice which consists of 6,000 patients and 5 providers, operates 4 locations across Jacksonville. The practice contracts under a fee-for-service model with payors and health plans. Under the Skylight Health platform, both teams will work together to bring improved services to patients and support to providers under improved and aligned contracts with health payors including Medicare and Medicaid. Skylight will look to grow the number of lives under managed care through the deployment of its proprietary management platform, technology enabled tools and operational and clinical leadership teams.

'After serving the Jacksonville community since 1985, we're excited to join Skylight Health and look forward to many more years of growth under their platform,' said Dr. Hassan, founder at The Doctors Center. 'Skylight aligns with a patient care model that we envision and have built at The Doctors Center. I am looking forward to expanded services and programs for our patients.'

  • Next PostSkylight Health Announces Trading Date for Nasdaq
Authorskylightiraccount
More posts by skylightiraccount
Leave a Reply Cancel reply

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 12:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.
08:09aSKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Announces Acquisition of Doctors Center Inc.
PU
06/04Skylight Health Group Shares to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Exchange Next Wee..
MT
06/04SKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Announces Trading Date for Nasdaq
PU
06/02SKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Details Award of US Clinical Trial
MT
06/02SKYLIGHT HEALTH BRIEF : Says Has Been Selected As a Clinical Site to Enroll Pati..
MT
06/02SKYLIGHT HEALTH BRIEF : Details Award of US Clinical Trial
MT
05/31SKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Q1 Loss Widens on Charges Even as Sales Climb
MT
05/31SKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/27Skylight Health Group Announces Expected Date of Nasdaq Listing
MT
05/27SKYLIGHT HEALTH  : Announces Expected Date of NASDAQ Exchange Listing
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41,2 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2021 -6,00 M -4,88 M -4,88 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 154 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Skylight Health Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,95 CAD
Average target price 9,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pradyum Sekar Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Kashaf Qureshi President, Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andrew Louis Elinesky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. McNamee Chairman
Georges Feghali Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.0.00%154
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.59%110 236
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.25.35%68 165
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.0.73%26 874
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.62%25 763
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.79%24 048