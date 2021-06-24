Skylight Health : Announces Acquisition of Doctors Center Inc.

Skylight Health Announces Acquisition of Florida Primary Care Group Doctors Center Inc.

TORONTO, ON - June 24, 2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Doctors Center Inc., a primary care group with four locations in Jacksonville, Florida.

Adds four clinical locations to bring Skylight's primary care network to over 23 locations across 5 States;

Expands patient count by 6 thousand lives with opportunities for value-based care programs;

Strategic acquisition builds further density of patient and providers in Northeast Florida; and

2020 unaudited revenues of approximately CAD $3.2 million and expected EBITDA margin of 10%.

'We are excited to welcome Dr. Hassan and his team of providers and staff to the Skylight family. His practice has seen consistent growth and has shown success in patient care and aligns with our model of value-based care delivery,' said Prad Sekar, CEO. 'Northeast Florida is a growth market for us and helps us build on managed care programs including Medicare Advantage. Following on our initial acquisition of River City Medical in January, we expect to continue building further presence in this market.'

Doctors Center has been providing primary care services to patients in Jacksonville for 30 years. The practice which consists of 6,000 patients and 5 providers, operates 4 locations across Jacksonville. The practice contracts under a fee-for-service model with payors and health plans. Under the Skylight Health platform, both teams will work together to bring improved services to patients and support to providers under improved and aligned contracts with health payors including Medicare and Medicaid. Skylight will look to grow the number of lives under managed care through the deployment of its proprietary management platform, technology enabled tools and operational and clinical leadership teams.

'After serving the Jacksonville community since 1985, we're excited to join Skylight Health and look forward to many more years of growth under their platform,' said Dr. Hassan, founder at The Doctors Center. 'Skylight aligns with a patient care model that we envision and have built at The Doctors Center. I am looking forward to expanded services and programs for our patients.'