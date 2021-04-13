Log in
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health : Announces Q4 and FY 2020 Earnings Conference Call

04/13/2021 | 08:10am EDT
TORONTO, ON - April 13, 2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 will be released Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The Company will host a conference all at 9:00am EST to discuss the financial results.

If you would like to participate in the call, details can be found below. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT)
US/Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610
Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239
International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340
Call Name: Skylight Health Group Earnings Call

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on www.skylighthealthgroup.com within 24 hours after the live call has ended.

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Group Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 12:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
