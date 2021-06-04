Skylight Health : Announces Trading Date for Nasdaq

Skylight Health Group's Common Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on Monday, June 7, 2021 Under Symbol SLHG

TORONTO, ON - June 4, 2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on June 7, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market ('Nasdaq') under the ticker symbol 'SLHG'. The Company's Nasdaq listing is expected to increase access to investment in Skylight Health from retail and institutional investors globally. Furthermore, as a company with growing U.S healthcare operations the Company believes that it is appropriate for it to list on a U.S. exchange and have access to a much larger capital market and expects to improve liquidity for its common shares and, in turn, optimize its cost of capital.

In conjunction with the new Nasdaq symbol, the Company announces that effective Monday June 7, 2021, its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will now trade under the new symbol 'SLHG.'. Upon commencement of listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq, our common shares will no longer be quoted on the OTC Markets.