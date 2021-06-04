Log in
    SHG   CA83086L2057

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

(SHG)
  Report
Skylight Health : Announces Trading Date for Nasdaq

06/04/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
Skylight Health Group's Common Shares to Begin Trading on Nasdaq on Monday, June 7, 2021 Under Symbol SLHG

TORONTO, ON - June 4, 2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on June 7, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market ('Nasdaq') under the ticker symbol 'SLHG'. The Company's Nasdaq listing is expected to increase access to investment in Skylight Health from retail and institutional investors globally. Furthermore, as a company with growing U.S healthcare operations the Company believes that it is appropriate for it to list on a U.S. exchange and have access to a much larger capital market and expects to improve liquidity for its common shares and, in turn, optimize its cost of capital.

In conjunction with the new Nasdaq symbol, the Company announces that effective Monday June 7, 2021, its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will now trade under the new symbol 'SLHG.'. Upon commencement of listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq, our common shares will no longer be quoted on the OTC Markets.

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 20:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 41,2 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2021 -6,00 M -4,97 M -4,97 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 245 M 203 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 18,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,38 CAD
Last Close Price 6,42 CAD
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
NameTitle
Pradyum Sekar Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Kashaf Qureshi President, Chief Technology Officer & Director
Andrew Louis Elinesky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. McNamee Chairman
Georges Feghali Chief Medical Officer
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.0.00%202
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION27.47%114 620
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.29.67%70 516
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.42%26 495
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.28%25 892
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-1.85%23 773