Skylight Health : to Participate in the Lake Street Capital (BIG5) Conference

Skylight Health to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

TORONTO, ON - August 9,2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets' 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 100 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The virtual format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Since its inception, the Best Ideas Growth Conference has connected 133 Companies to nearly 719 Investors and Analysts through 1,725 one-on-one meetings.

Skylight Health management will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact your Lake Street representative. For more information on the conference, you can visit lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference.