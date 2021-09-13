Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Skylight Health Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SLHG   CA83086L2057

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

(SLHG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/10 03:59:56 pm
3.85 CAD   +6.94%
08/26SKYLIGHT HEALTH BRIEF : Appoints Mohammad Bataineh as President
MT
08/26Skylight Health Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/17Skylight Health Group to Seek Acquisition
CI
Skylight Health : to Participate in the Lake Street Capital (BIG5) Conference

09/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Skylight Health to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

TORONTO, ON - August 9,2021 - Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) ('Skylight Health' or the 'Company'), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced that the Company will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets' 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference is an invitation-only event, featuring over 100 dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The virtual format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Since its inception, the Best Ideas Growth Conference has connected 133 Companies to nearly 719 Investors and Analysts through 1,725 one-on-one meetings.

Skylight Health management will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information or to schedule a meeting contact your Lake Street representative. For more information on the conference, you can visit lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference.

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Group Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 12:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40,8 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2021 -13,1 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2021 26,1 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 97,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,85 CAD
Average target price 7,90 CAD
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pradyum Sekar Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Mohammad Bataineh President
Andrew Louis Elinesky Chief Financial Officer
Patrick R. McNamee Chairman
Kit Brekhus Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.0.00%117
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION22.68%110 567
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.56.09%82 180
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS47.85%29 102
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-0.44%25 676
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-9.41%21 410