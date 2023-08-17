FLOYD, Va., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.21 per share, payable September 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023. The Company’s Board of Directors declared the dividend on August 15, 2023.

Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 27 branches and 1 loan production office.