Skyline Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend
February 23, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
FLOYD, Va., and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.23 per share, payable March 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 20, 2024. This semi-annual cash dividend payment is an increase of $0.02 per share, or 9.52%, from the semi-annual dividend of $0.21 per share paid on September 18, 2023.
Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 27 branches and 2 loan production offices.
Skyline Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Skyline National Bank (the Bank). The Bank serves the Virginia counties of Grayson, Floyd, Carroll, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery and Roanoke, and the North Carolina counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin, and the surrounding areas, through 25 full-service banking offices. The Bank's lending services include real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans. The Bank invests a portion of its assets in United States Treasury, United States Government agency, and United States Government Sponsored Enterprise securities, state, county and local obligations, corporate and equity securities. The Bank's deposit accounts include regular savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.