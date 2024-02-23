FLOYD, Va., and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC QX: SLBK) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank (the “Bank”), announces a semi-annual cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.23 per share, payable March 18, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors declared the dividend on February 20, 2024. This semi-annual cash dividend payment is an increase of $0.02 per share, or 9.52%, from the semi-annual dividend of $0.21 per share paid on September 18, 2023.



Skyline National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. and serves southwestern Virginia and northwestern North Carolina with 27 branches and 2 loan production offices.