June 22, 2023

Skyline National Bank Announces Opening of

New Branch in Blacksburg, VA

INDEPENDENCE, VA - Skyline National Bank announced today the opening of its newest full-service branch located at 1206 South Main Street in Blacksburg, VA.

The opening of this new branch marks the second location for Skyline National Bank in Montgomery County, joining the Christiansburg Marketplace location that opened last summer, and extending the bank's footprint to include 26 branches in southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina.

"On behalf of our employees, Board of Directors and shareholders, we are pleased to announce the opening of our newest Skyline branch," said Blake Edwards, President and CEO of Skyline National Bank. "Skyline is unique in the fact that we are large enough to serve the financial needs of the community, but remain committed to cultivating meaningful relationships with our clients and keeping local decision making at the forefront. We look forward to the opportunity to expand the Skyline National Bank brand in Montgomery County and to become an integral part of this vibrant community."

The bank will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration on Tuesday, August 1st from 11:00 am

1:00 pm. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, local officials, bank staff and members of the community will be in attendance.

The new Blacksburg branch, which is led by Branch Manager and Retail Lender Jesse Johnson, is open Monday - Thursday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, and on Friday from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm. ATM services are available 24/7.

About Skyline National Bank

Skyline National Bank, subsidiary of Skyline Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: PKKW), has 26 branches and one loan production office in southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina. Headquartered in Independence, VA., Skyline provides a highly competitive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Contact: Blake Edwards, President and CEO, Skyline National Bank 276-773-2811;bedwards@skylinenationalbank.com

