PART I

triplexes. The single-family homes that we manufacture generally range in size from 400 to 4,000 square feet and typically include two to four bedrooms, a living room or family room, a dining room, a kitchen and typically two full bathrooms. We also build park model RVs and cabins for resorts and campgrounds, and ADUs for backyard or recreational living. We believe our portfolio of brands and home offerings, and our ability to quickly shift production gives us the ability to adapt as consumer preferences change or demand in certain markets change.

We regularly introduce homes with new floor plans, exterior designs and elevations, decors and features. Our corporate architecture, marketing, and engineering departments work with our manufacturing facilities to design homes that appeal to consumers' changing tastes at appropriate price points for their respective markets. We design and build homes with a traditional residential or site-built appearance through the use of, among other features, dormers and higher pitched roofs. We are also very active in the design and construction of energy-efficient homes and built over 1,600 homes last year that met the Energy Star® certification standards.

We offer our Genesis brand of homes which have features similar to site-built home amenities such as porches and garages. These homes are designed to be eligible for financing programs with terms similar to traditional mortgages which make them attractive to the builder/developer segment of the housing market. We expect our builder/developer customer base to continue to grow as those customers realize the value proposition these homes provide compared to other site-built alternatives.

The components and products used in factory-built housing are generally of the same quality as those used by other homebuilders, including conventional site-builders. The primary components include lumber, plywood, OSB, drywall, steel, floor coverings, insulation, exterior siding (vinyl, composites, wood and metal), doors, windows, shingles, kitchen appliances, furnaces, plumbing and electrical fixtures and hardware. These components are presently available from a variety of sources and we are not dependent upon any single supplier. Prices of certain materials such as lumber, insulation, steel, and drywall can fluctuate significantly due to changes in demand and supply. We endeavor to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges through sourcing alternative materials, where appropriate, and exploring alternative supply options. We generally have been able to pass higher material costs on to customers in the form of surcharges and price increases, although that ability fluctuates over time and by market depending on demand trends. Typically, a one to three-week supply of raw materials is maintained at our manufacturing facilities.

Most completed factory-built homes have components consistent with conventional site-builders, such as cabinets, wall and floor coverings, appliances, and electrical, heating and plumbing systems. Optional factory installed features include fireplaces, dormers, entertainment centers and skylights. Upon completion of the home at the factory, homes sold to retailers are transported to a retail sales center or directly to the home site. Homes sold to builders and developers are generally transported directly to the home site. At the home site, the home is placed on a foundation or otherwise affixed to the property and readied for occupancy, either by our employee set crews or third-party contractors. The sections (also referred to as floors) of a multi-section home are joined and the interior and exterior seams are finished at the home site. The consumer purchase of the home may also include retailer or contractor supplied items such as additional appliances, air conditioning, furniture, porches, decks, and garages.

We construct homes in indoor facilities using an assembly-line process employing approximately 100 to 200 production employees at each facility. Factory-built HUD code homes are constructed in one or more sections affixed to a steel support frame that allows the sections to be moved through the assembly line and transported upon sale. The sections of many of the modular homes we produce are built on wooden floor systems and transported on carriers that are removed upon placement of the home at the home site. Each section or floor is assembled in stages, beginning with the construction of the frame and the floor, then adding the walls, ceiling and roof assembly, and other constructed and purchased components, and ending with a final quality control inspection. The efficiency of the assembly-line process, protection from the weather, and favorable pricing of materials resulting from our substantial purchasing power enables us to produce homes more quickly, with less material waste and often at a lower cost than a conventional site-built home of similar quality.

The production schedules of our homebuilding facilities are based upon customer orders. Orders are generally subject to cancellation at any time up to the commencement of production without penalty and are not necessarily an indication of future business. Retailers place orders for retail stocking (inventory) purposes and for homebuyer orders. Before scheduling homes for production, orders and availability of financing are confirmed with our customer and, where applicable, their customer's lender. Because we produce homes to fulfill wholesale orders, our factories generally do not carry finished goods inventories, except for homes awaiting delivery. We manage our production levels, capacity and workforce size based upon current market demands. In typical demand and economic environments, orders are generally filled within 90 days of receipt. At March 30, 2024, we had a manufacturing backlog of home orders with wholesale sales value of approximately $315.8 million. After production of a particular home has commenced, the order becomes noncancelable and the customer is obligated to take delivery of the home.

Although factory-built homes can be produced throughout the year in indoor facilities, demand for homes is usually affected by inclement weather and by the cold winter months in northern areas of the U.S. and in Canada. Charges to transport homes