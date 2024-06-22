Dear Fellow Shareholders,
As we close the chapter on fiscal year 2024, I am filled with pride and gratitude for our collective achievements in what can only be described as challenging times. This past year has truly been about laying the groundwork for what I believe will be a transformative era in our Company's journey, consistent with our dedication to long-term value creation and redefining our position within homebuilding.
This year, we provided 21,845 families with the keys to new homes, generating over $2 billion in revenue. Our home sales were driven through our retail and builder developer channels, reflecting our successful direct-to-consumer efforts and the strong demand for housing. Although there is a decreasing appetite for non-essential items among consumers, the need for attainable housing remains steadfast.
Our innovation engine has been in high gear, planting 'acorns' - our term for nascent projects with massive potential. We have initiated significant investments in digital technologies and automation which are beginning to pay dividends. Our digital platforms have already attracted over two million followers, driving powerful lead generation. This digital engagement allows us to move closer to a configurator that provides customers the ease of personalizing and pricing homes seamlessly. Moreover, with the initial automation equipment ramping up and more being delivered this upcoming year, we are set to revolutionize our production process, enhancing efficiency, and reducing material waste and labor challenges.
Our strategic moves this year to add retail and financing capabilities will enhance our investments in digital solutions, delivery, and home completion. Both our channel partners and end consumers will greatly benefit from this comprehensive suite of turnkey services. We can now assist our REIT and builder developer partners in selling homes in their developments, providing easy access to various financing options including floorplan financing, chattel lending, and rental financing. These initiatives make us the easiest homebuilder to do business with at just the right time.
Amidst a backdrop of economic headwinds, including rising interest rates and persistent inflation, the societal need for affordable housing has never been more apparent. These challenges highlight a profound opportunity for our Company. Our mission is clear - to lead with innovative, technology-driven solutions that not only address immediate housing needs but also contribute to improvement in living standards.
With the enduring demand for our homes and in recognition of the stability of our solid financial footing and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, we have initiated a share repurchase program valued at up to $100 million. This not only reflects our confidence in our future but also aligns with our prudent capital deployment strategy to drive sustainable growth.
Your trust and the unwavering dedication of our team propel us forward. As we lay the foundations today, we are not just building homes; we are fostering communities and driving innovations that tackle real-world challenges. The initiatives we have embarked on this year are merely the beginning.
Looking ahead, I am excited to continue advancing our vision, confident in our path to drive unprecedented growth and lasting value in the ever-evolving homebuilding landscape.
Thank you for your continued trust and engagement.
Mark Yost
President and Chief Executive Officer
PART I
Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this Annual Report on Form 10-K (this "Annual Report") that are not historical in nature are forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding our future liquidity, earnings, expenditures, and financial condition. These statements are often identified by the words "will," "could", "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "hope," or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements, including regional, national and international economic, financial, public health and labor conditions, and the following:
- Supply-relatedissues, including prices and availability of materials;
- labor-relatedissues;
- inflationary pressures in the North American economy;
- the cyclicality and seasonality of the housing industry and its sensitivity to changes in general economic or other business conditions;
- demand fluctuations in the housing industry, including as a result of actual or anticipated increases in homeowner borrowing rates;
- the possible unavailability of additional capital when needed;
- competition and competitive pressures;
- changes in consumer preferences for our products or our failure to gauge those preferences;
- quality problems, including the quality of parts sourced from suppliers and related liability and reputational issues, including those related to the remediation of the water intrusion claims;
- data security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, and other information technology disruptions;
- the potential disruption of operations caused by the conversion to new information systems;
- the extensive regulation affecting the production and sale of factory-built housing and the effects of possible changes in laws with which we must comply;
- the potential impact of natural disasters on our supply chain, sales and raw material costs;
- the risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, including integration of operations and information systems;
- periodic inventory adjustments by, and changes to relationships with, independent retailers;
- changes in interest and foreign exchange rates;
- insurance coverage and cost issues;
- the possibility that all or part of our intangible assets, including goodwill, might become impaired;
- the possibility that all or part of our investment in ECN Capital Corp. ("ECN") might become impaired;
- the possibility that our risk management practices may leave us exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
- the potential disruption to our business caused by public health issues, such as an epidemic or pandemic, and resulting government actions; and
- other risks described in Part I - Item 1A, "Risk Factors," as well as the risks and information provided from time to time in our other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
If any of the risks or uncertainties referred to above materializes or if any of the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements proves to be incorrect, then differences may arise between our forward-looking statements and our actual results, and such differences may be material. Investors should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update, amend or clarify them to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, except as required by law.
PART I
ITEM 1. BUSINESS
General Overview
Skyline Champion Corporation, an Indiana corporation, and its consolidated subsidiaries are referred to herein as "Skyline Champion," "us," "we," "our," the "Company," and any other similar terms, unless otherwise indicated in this Annual Report.
We are a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America with net sales for the year ended March 30, 2024 ("fiscal 2024") of approximately $2.0 billion. We have more than 70 years of homebuilding experience, approximately 8,600 employees and 48 manufacturing facilities located in 20 states across the United States and three provinces in western Canada. We offer a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs, accessory dwelling units ("ADUs") and modular buildings for the multi-family market. Our facilities are strategically located to serve strong regions in the United States and western Canada. We operated 19 manufacturing facilities in the top ten states with the highest number of manufactured homes shipped in fiscal 2024. We believe that we maintained the following leading positions in the factory-built housing industry in the United States and western Canada (based on units) in calendar year 2023:
- Number two position in the manufactured housing segment in the United States
- Number one modular builder in the United States
- A leading position in western Canada
- A leading position in park model RV sales
We believe our leading positions are driven by our comprehensive product offering, strong brand reputation, broad manufacturing footprint, and our complementary retail, construction services, and logistics businesses. Our market share in the United States total housing market is approximately 2.1% in fiscal 2024.
We design and build a range of manufactured and modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, ADUs, and commercial structures. We believe that the high quality and broad scope of our product and service offerings provide us a competitive advantage relative to other factory-built and certain site-built homes. With our award-winning product designs, we seek to meet the needs of our localized customers, while also providing them with an array of pre-designed options. Our products are marketed and distributed through a network of independent and company-owned retail sales centers, community operators, government agencies, and builder/developers. We build homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, All American Homes, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
In addition to our core home-building business, we provide construction services to install and set-upfactory-built homes; we operate a factory-direct manufactured home retail business, marketed under the Regional Homes, Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brands, with 74 sales centers spanning the United States at the end of fiscal 2024; and we operate Star Fleet Trucking, which provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.
Our principal executive offices are located at 755 West Big Beaver Road, Suite 1000, Troy, Michigan 48084. Our website is located at www.skylinechampion.com. Our website and the information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference and is not a part of this Annual Report. We make available on our website, as soon as reasonably practicable, all of the reports required to be filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Business Strategy
We will continue to pursue opportunities to grow revenue and earnings by constructing quality-built, sustainable, and innovatively designed homes and other modular structures in an environmentally friendly factory setting. In connection with executing this business strategy, we are focused on the following four initiatives:
- increasing the operating capacity and profitability of our existing facilities;
- implementing production automation and enterprise-wide digital technology;
- continuing a balanced organic and acquisition-based growth strategy; and
- broadening our offerings to include certain financing products to customers.
PART I
Increasing the Operating Capacity and Profitability of our Existing Facilities
We are currently focused on a number of ongoing operational initiatives to further enhance our operating margins and increase production capacity including:
- refining our product floor plan designs and options to offer "designed flexibility" to our customers;
- executing continuous improvement initiatives related to production, procurement and labor cost saving opportunities;
- enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our products through value-adding material substitution; and
- standardizing our manufacturing processes and employing metrics-driven accountability measures across all of our facilities.
Implementing Production Automation and Enterprise-wide Digital Technology
The Company continues to invest in the design and implementation of an enhanced digital customer experience. We are expanding an end-to-end platform where consumers can shop, design, configure, and price their homes online, which we believe will further drive revenue growth for Skyline Champion and our channel partners. Over that last several years, we have experienced tremendous online interest from consumers and believe a digital platform to enhance the buying experience will continue to grow as home buying trends evolve. The platform is complemented by our digital marketing and social engagement initiatives that are attracting new consumers to our brands. We also believe these tools will extend the relationship with our customers after the home buying process is complete, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and expanding revenue opportunities.
In addition to the online experience, we are also using technology for:
- investing in production automation technology to mitigate reliance on direct labor, reduce material waste, and improve the precision of our manufacturing processes;
- in conjunction with our enhanced digital offering for the customer experience, we are moving to an enterprise-wide, cloud based integrated platform. This enhanced technology will offer real-time analytics for improved decision making and will facilitate additional improvements in our manufacturing operations.
During the year, we launched our first automated cabinet construction center. We believe this is a step toward our goal of enhancing our manufacturing process and leveraging opportunities to standardize certain components of our homes, lower certain input costs and improve the quality of what we build for consumers.
Continuing a Balanced Organic and Acquisition-Based Growth Strategy
We continue to focus on growing in strong markets through a combination of business acquisitions and plant start-ups. In October 2023, we acquired Regional Homes, which at the time of the acquisition, operated three manufacturing facilities in Alabama and 43 retail sales centers across the Southeast U.S. Regional's strong presence in large HUD markets in the Southeast U.S. expanded our captive retail and manufacturing distribution in the region. In July 2022, we acquired 12 Factory Expo retail sales centers from Alta Cima Corporation, which expanded our internal retail network across a broader portion of the U.S. In May 2022, we acquired Manis Custom Builders, Inc. ("Manis"), which operated a manufacturing facility and retail sales center in North Carolina, in order to expand our manufacturing footprint and further streamline our product offerings in the Southeast U.S. region.
The acquisitions of retail sales centers allows us to expand the way we attract customers. We expect manufactured home buying preferences to continue to evolve over time and believe our investments in retail sales centers, in conjunction with the digital tools discussed above, will help us create a stronger, multifaceted approach to buyer engagement. We also will be able to leverage the information systems, selling tools and experience of Regional, which facilitated their growth to become the largest independent manufactured home retailer in the U.S. prior to the acquisition.
We are also focused on streamlining our U.S. manufacturing production capacity through various plant start-ups. We began production in previously idled facilities in Decatur, Indiana and Bartow, Florida in fiscal 2024. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, we began production in a facility in Pembroke, North Carolina and Navasota, Texas, respectively. We currently have six idle facilities that could be used to further expand our manufacturing capacity.
We have demonstrated our ability to broaden our manufacturing and retail presence through the successful execution of a balance of organic growth and acquisition-based strategy. As demand for affordable housing grows, we will continue to execute on this growth strategy. We continue to explore opportunities to acquire value-enhancing retail locations, manufacturing facilities, and factory-built housing competitors to supplement our organic growth initiatives. We have a proven track-record of executing and integrating acquisitions.
PART I
Broadening our Offerings to Include Certain Financing Products to Customers
In September 2023, we entered into a share subscription agreement with ECN in which we made a $137.8 million equity investment in ECN on a private placement basis to purchase 33.6 million common shares, representing approximately 12% of the total outstanding common shares of ECN, and 27.5 million mandatory convertible preferred shares. Following the private placement, and assuming conversion of the preferred shares, our ownership interest in ECN was approximately 19.9%.
In conjunction with the investment, the Company and Triad Financial Services, Inc. ("Triad"), a subsidiary of ECN that is a leading factory-built home finance and loan servicing company, established Champion Financing, a captive finance company which allows us to leverage Triad's knowledge and systems to develop tailored dealer floor plan and retail consumer lending products. We believe those product offerings will facilitate further growth and help us capture a greater share of the market.
Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG")
We demonstrate our commitment to ESG through company-wide and plant-specific programs and through our everyday business practices when providing high-quality, yet affordable homes to U.S. and Canadian homebuyers. As part of this commitment, we have partnered with a third party to inform, develop, and formalize our ESG strategy and we have completed our first Sustainability Report, which is published on our website at www.skylinechampion.com. Manufactured and modular homes cost up to 50% less per square foot than conventional site-built homes, expanding the opportunity for individuals to own a home despite an ever- growing housing affordability gap.
The Board of Directors has formal responsibility for the oversight and integration of all of the Company's sustainability programs and policies, and the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee have lead responsibility for the Company's strategy, policies and practices with respect to environmental sustainability, social and human capital matters, and governance, respectively. Our five ESG tenets include: (1) Environmental Focus, (2) Health & Safety,
(3) Human Capital, (4) Community Outreach, and (5) Governance.
Skyline Champion manages its operations to minimize resource consumption and environmental impacts. We continue to identify opportunities to reduce our environmental impact across our operations by reducing raw material waste, designing and constructing energy efficient homes, conserving our natural resources through recycling programs and reducing our carbon footprint by producing our homes in factories close to where our customers and employees live. Many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities are certified to produce Energy Star® energy efficient rated homes through a special EPA program for manufactured housing. Environmental sustainability is at the forefront of what we do every day.
We construct manufactured homes in controlled environments. Our efficient construction process results in less energy usage and material waste compared to traditional site-built construction. In many of our plants, we have transitioned to LED lighting, and we recycle insulation material, lumber, metals, plastics, paper and many other products. In the course of executing our expansion plans, we have repurposed older buildings, both revitalizing the local community and preserving vacant land. This reduces the need for new building materials and extensive deployment of construction equipment, and thus reduces carbon emissions.
We participate in a reforestation program with Arbor Day Foundation. With forestry products central to the construction of homes, we participate in a program to plant one tree for every tree used in construction of our homes. Through this partnership, we have planted more than one million trees since 2021. Reforestation contributes to the environment by replenishing forests, reducing greenhouses gases ("GHG") emissions, and protecting local watersheds.
As a nationwide provider of affordable housing, we have a social responsibility to not only the buyers of our homes, our retail and community customers and our employees, but also to the communities in which they live and work. Many of our manufacturing facilities participate locally to support programs such as Habitat for Humanity and other local charities as well as work-study programs with local community colleges and high schools.
Skyline Champion is committed to ensuring sound corporate governance. We strive to maintain strong governance practices that protect and enhance accountability for the benefit of Skyline Champion, its shareholders, customers, employees and other business stakeholders. We regularly review and refine our governance practices and policies to align with evolving issues. Our internal risk management team oversees compliance with applicable laws and regulations and coordinates with subject matter experts throughout the business to identify, monitor and mitigate risk including information security risk management and cyber defense programs. Skyline Champion's Corporate Governance Guidelines, the charters of committees of our Board and our Code of Conduct can be found in the Governance Documents section under the Governance tab on our website at www.skylinechampion.com. Additional information on our Corporate Governance policies can be found in our Proxy Statement filed with the SEC.
PART I
Human Capital and Diversity
The Skyline Champion team manages our business in accordance with the Company's Core Operating Principles:
- Build and develop exceptional teams
- Create a safe work environment
- Build strong relationships
- Take pride in our craftsmanship
- Act with integrity and respect
- Be open and honest
- Run the business like it is your own
We appreciate each member of the Skyline Champion team and the unique skills and diversity of thought that each employee contributes to the overall success of the Company. We maintain an Affirmative Action Plan and strive for an inclusive work environment, rewarding individual contributions that foster innovative ideas for improving our work product and workplace. We strive for an inclusive environment and reward individual contributions that foster innovative ideas for improving our products and workplace. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind including but not limited to discrimination or harassment on the basis of gender identity, race, religion, age or disabilities. We are committed to the development of our employees. The Company follows standard onboarding and training protocols for our direct labor team members and also offers management and OSHA training for our supervisors. We are committed to improving employee engagement and reducing turnover through these onboarding, training and mentoring activities. Depending on availability, our plants participate in local outreach programs and hire disadvantaged members of the local community.
In furtherance of our commitments to our employees and communities, the Company has adopted an internal Anti-Human Trafficking Policy applicable to all of our operations and further engaged a third-party vendor to audit our supply chain annually to identify potential human trafficking risks. A copy of our Anti-Human Trafficking Policy is available within the Governance section of our website at www.skylinechampion.com.
We have built a diverse team with a wide range of experiences. As of March 30, 2024, we employed approximately 8,600 full and part time employees. Our human capital resource objectives include identifying, recruiting, training, retaining and incentivizing our employees. We are proud of the strong relationship we maintain with our employees and seek to support them through competitive compensation packages and a comprehensive suite of benefits. As of March 30, 2024, our manufacturing facilities in Canada employed approximately 700 workers of which the majority belong to trade associations that operate under collective bargaining agreements. There are five collective bargaining agreements (one for each Canadian manufacturing facility) and each has separate expiration dates. The agreements are set to expire at various dates between May 2024 and November 2026.
We are committed to conducting our business with integrity and in compliance with all applicable laws of the cities, states and countries in which we operate. We have adopted a written Code of Business Conduct and have a company wide training program to train and assist employees in this regard. We encourage employees to report concerns through a variety of channels, including a compliance and ethics line which allows for anonymous reporting. All reports are investigated and resolved. We also maintain an anti-retaliation policy such that any employee who reports a concern in good faith is protected from harassment, retaliation or adverse employment consequences.
We take the health and safety of our employees seriously. We provide a variety of Company sponsored healthcare programs, including health, dental, and vision, that allow employees to manage their and their family's health and wellbeing. We expect each employee to follow our safety standards and protocols. Our Environmental Health and Safety ("EHS") team works to benchmark and implement EHS best practices across our plants. Each of our locations performs regular safety audits to ensure that proper safety policies are in place and appropriate safety training is provided. In addition to training and development, we measure and report monthly safety metrics and regularly review our safety performance with our Board of Directors.
Factory-Built Housing
A majority of our manufactured products are constructed in accordance with the regulations and rules of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") and the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974, as amended ("HUD code"). We produce a broad range of manufactured and modular homes under a variety of brand names and in a variety of floor plans and price ranges. While most of the homes we build are single-family,multi-section,ranch-style homes, we also build two-story and single-section homes, as well as multi-family units such as town homes, apartments, duplexes, and
PART I
triplexes. The single-family homes that we manufacture generally range in size from 400 to 4,000 square feet and typically include two to four bedrooms, a living room or family room, a dining room, a kitchen and typically two full bathrooms. We also build park model RVs and cabins for resorts and campgrounds, and ADUs for backyard or recreational living. We believe our portfolio of brands and home offerings, and our ability to quickly shift production gives us the ability to adapt as consumer preferences change or demand in certain markets change.
We regularly introduce homes with new floor plans, exterior designs and elevations, decors and features. Our corporate architecture, marketing, and engineering departments work with our manufacturing facilities to design homes that appeal to consumers' changing tastes at appropriate price points for their respective markets. We design and build homes with a traditional residential or site-built appearance through the use of, among other features, dormers and higher pitched roofs. We are also very active in the design and construction of energy-efficient homes and built over 1,600 homes last year that met the Energy Star® certification standards.
We offer our Genesis brand of homes which have features similar to site-built home amenities such as porches and garages. These homes are designed to be eligible for financing programs with terms similar to traditional mortgages which make them attractive to the builder/developer segment of the housing market. We expect our builder/developer customer base to continue to grow as those customers realize the value proposition these homes provide compared to other site-built alternatives.
The components and products used in factory-built housing are generally of the same quality as those used by other homebuilders, including conventional site-builders. The primary components include lumber, plywood, OSB, drywall, steel, floor coverings, insulation, exterior siding (vinyl, composites, wood and metal), doors, windows, shingles, kitchen appliances, furnaces, plumbing and electrical fixtures and hardware. These components are presently available from a variety of sources and we are not dependent upon any single supplier. Prices of certain materials such as lumber, insulation, steel, and drywall can fluctuate significantly due to changes in demand and supply. We endeavor to mitigate the impact of supply chain challenges through sourcing alternative materials, where appropriate, and exploring alternative supply options. We generally have been able to pass higher material costs on to customers in the form of surcharges and price increases, although that ability fluctuates over time and by market depending on demand trends. Typically, a one to three-week supply of raw materials is maintained at our manufacturing facilities.
Most completed factory-built homes have components consistent with conventional site-builders, such as cabinets, wall and floor coverings, appliances, and electrical, heating and plumbing systems. Optional factory installed features include fireplaces, dormers, entertainment centers and skylights. Upon completion of the home at the factory, homes sold to retailers are transported to a retail sales center or directly to the home site. Homes sold to builders and developers are generally transported directly to the home site. At the home site, the home is placed on a foundation or otherwise affixed to the property and readied for occupancy, either by our employee set crews or third-party contractors. The sections (also referred to as floors) of a multi-section home are joined and the interior and exterior seams are finished at the home site. The consumer purchase of the home may also include retailer or contractor supplied items such as additional appliances, air conditioning, furniture, porches, decks, and garages.
We construct homes in indoor facilities using an assembly-line process employing approximately 100 to 200 production employees at each facility. Factory-built HUD code homes are constructed in one or more sections affixed to a steel support frame that allows the sections to be moved through the assembly line and transported upon sale. The sections of many of the modular homes we produce are built on wooden floor systems and transported on carriers that are removed upon placement of the home at the home site. Each section or floor is assembled in stages, beginning with the construction of the frame and the floor, then adding the walls, ceiling and roof assembly, and other constructed and purchased components, and ending with a final quality control inspection. The efficiency of the assembly-line process, protection from the weather, and favorable pricing of materials resulting from our substantial purchasing power enables us to produce homes more quickly, with less material waste and often at a lower cost than a conventional site-built home of similar quality.
The production schedules of our homebuilding facilities are based upon customer orders. Orders are generally subject to cancellation at any time up to the commencement of production without penalty and are not necessarily an indication of future business. Retailers place orders for retail stocking (inventory) purposes and for homebuyer orders. Before scheduling homes for production, orders and availability of financing are confirmed with our customer and, where applicable, their customer's lender. Because we produce homes to fulfill wholesale orders, our factories generally do not carry finished goods inventories, except for homes awaiting delivery. We manage our production levels, capacity and workforce size based upon current market demands. In typical demand and economic environments, orders are generally filled within 90 days of receipt. At March 30, 2024, we had a manufacturing backlog of home orders with wholesale sales value of approximately $315.8 million. After production of a particular home has commenced, the order becomes noncancelable and the customer is obligated to take delivery of the home.
Although factory-built homes can be produced throughout the year in indoor facilities, demand for homes is usually affected by inclement weather and by the cold winter months in northern areas of the U.S. and in Canada. Charges to transport homes
