Skyline Champion : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 17, 2022

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On May 17, 2022, the Board of Directors of Skyline Champion Corporation (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's By-Laws in order to implement modern practices with regard to the matters that they address. The Company's Amended and Restated By-Laws effective that date (the "A&R By-Laws") are filed as Exhibit 3.4 to this report.

Notable changes made by the A&R By-Laws are as follows: The A&R By-Laws assign primary responsibility for review of environmental, social, and corporate compliance risks and opportunities ("ESG") to the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee, respectively, of the Board of Directors, with the entire Board retaining responsibility for integration and oversight of ESG (see Sections 3.1(c), 3.12, 3.13, and 3.14 of the A&R By-Laws). In addition, the A&R By-Laws provide that holders of not less than fifteen percent of the votes entitled to be cast can call a special meeting of the shareholders (see Section 2.3 of the A&R By-Laws) and that officers of the Company may be removed at any time with or without cause (see Section 4.3 of the A&R By-Laws).

