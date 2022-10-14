Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skyline Champion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKY   US8308301055

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

(SKY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:28 2022-10-14 am EDT
55.82 USD   +0.42%
10/12Skyline Champion Honored for Excellence in Modular Design
BU
08/08Insider Sell: Skyline Champion
MT
08/04Skyline Champion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/14/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) ("Skyline Champion"), will release its earnings results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Skyline Champion will hold a conference call to discuss the results the following morning, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of Skyline Champion’s website at skylinechampion.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-4018 (domestic) or (201) 689-8471 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13733500. The replay will be available until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 30 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
10/12Skyline Champion Honored for Excellence in Modular Design
BU
08/08Insider Sell: Skyline Champion
MT
08/04Skyline Champion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
08/04Barclays Adjusts Skyline Champion's Price Target to $74 From $70, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
08/04RBC Raises Price Target on Skyline Champion to $72 From $58, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
08/03Wedbush Lifts Skyline Champion's Price Target to $76 From $70, Citing Gross Margin Outl..
MT
08/03SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP MANAGEMENT' S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/03Transcript : Skyline Champion Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 202..
CI
08/02Skyline : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02Skyline Champion Fiscal Q1 EPS Surge, Sales Jump
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 646 M - -
Net income 2023 360 M - -
Net cash 2023 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 162 M 3 162 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 8 400
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Skyline Champion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 55,58 $
Average target price 77,17 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jason Yost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie Hough Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy J. Bernlohr Chairman
Joseph Kimmell Executive Vice President-Operations
Keith A. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION-29.63%3 162
D.R. HORTON, INC.-34.85%24 550
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.84%13 139
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.83%11 007
PULTEGROUP, INC.-32.03%8 994
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-5.88%5 360