Skyline Champion Corporation Awarded Three Home Design Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) honored Skyline Champion Corporation as an innovative industry leader with three 2022 MHI Excellence in Manufactured and Modular Home Design awards. These awards demonstrate continued excellence in design, quality, and leadership across Skyline Champion’s impressive portfolio of brands.

“One of our core operating principles is to take pride in our innovation and craftsmanship, and our team lives this daily. Regardless of the size or price point of the home, we continue to create thoughtful designs with the floor plans and amenities that homebuyers are looking for,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “It is with great honor that we accept this recognition on behalf of our team. We are committed to providing customers with a range of affordable housing options and delivering excellence in housing design and construction.”

Skyline Champion earned 2022 MHI awards in the following categories:

Manufactured Home Design – Multi-Section

The Nova, a Champion model built in York, Nebraska, has a modern flat roof which adds charm to the streetscape of a subdivision. It is accented with a stained wood front corner. The front porch is covered with a metal awning that enhances the character.

The striking interior features tall ceilings in the living room, kitchen and dining room. High transom windows accent the tall ceilings. The home is complete with the Ultimate Kitchen Three™ package, which includes stainless steel appliances.

There are multiple kitchen and bathroom options available. The hallway is spaciously expanded in the center of the home to allow for family activity. The Nova combines efficiency and contemporary design, all in an everyday living, fun home. This home is constructed to Energy Star® requirements.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Nova

Manufactured Home Design – Single-Section

The Sydney, a Champion model built in Mansfield, Texas, is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath, single section home. It is part of our Tiny Home Series lineup. This model comes in at 748 square feet.

Starting with the exterior of the home, you will notice a mono-slope roof which is unique on single section homes. A standard metal roof and TREX composite porch decking add stylish appeal. Standard transform windows on the high side of the house bring in natural light.

The bedroom is well designed with elegant touches such as rolling barn doors for the closets. Between the closets are built-in dressers with counter space and room for a TV. The bathroom has multiple entries, opening to both the hallway and primary bedroom. It includes a generous amount of storage, and a standard 60” tile shower with rolling glass barn doors.

The Sydney appeals to a wide range of consumers. The quality and standard features make this model a standout.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Sydney

Modular Housing Design

Built in Claysburg, Pennsylvania, our Genesis series Graystone Cottage, developed for the Graystone Cottage Community, is a 1900 sq. ft., single-story modular home. This open-concept plan offers many features for a community lifestyle.

Upon entering this house, the homeowner immediately experiences the visual impact of our Ultimate Kitchen Three™, featuring stainless steel appliances and a large multi-functional island. In addition, the plan features a living room open to the kitchen and dining areas, providing great entertainment space for families and their guests. The living room features a barn door entertainment center, with fireplace. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a primary bath with a walk-in ceramic tile shower.

Take a Virtual Tour of the Graystone Cottage

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family and multi-family sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com

www.skylinehomes.com

www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.athensparkmodelrvs.com

www.skylinepm.com

