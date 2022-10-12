Advanced search
    SKY   US8308301055

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

(SKY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:23 2022-10-12 pm EDT
55.06 USD   -3.35%
03:04pSkyline Champion Honored for Excellence in Modular Design
BU
08/08Insider Sell: Skyline Champion
MT
08/04Skyline Champion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
Skyline Champion Honored for Excellence in Modular Design

10/12/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
The National Association of Home Builders has recognized Skyline Champion as an industry leader with a Building Systems Councils (BSC) Jerry Rouleau Award for Excellence in Marketing & Home Design. The awards, which celebrate the best in offsite construction, honored Skyline Champion at the Building Systems Housing Summit, Sept. 18 – 20 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Skyline Champion is elated to receive the Jerry Rouleau Award,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “Many thanks go to the hardworking team at our Strattanville, PA manufacturing center as well as the designers and engineers that collaborate on our innovative homes.”

The annual Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence are judged by an independent panel of industry experts. Recipients were recognized for excellence in achievement in a range of categories such as Single-Family, Log Homes and Panelized Homes.

Awards:
The Grande View by Champion Modular, Strattanville, Pennsylvania
The Grande View, a 3,025-square-foot, three bedroom, two and half-bath modular home, took the highest honor in the Single-family 3,001 to 4,000 SF category. Take a Tour of The Grande View.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:
Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install, and set-up factory built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 30 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, which provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes
www.championhomes.com
www.skylinehomes.com
www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs
www.athensparkmodelrvs.com
www.skylinepm.com


© Business Wire 2022
