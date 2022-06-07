Skyline Champion to Feature Cutting-Edge Homes at Innovative Housing Showcase

Champion Homes is exhibiting two manufactured homes at this year’s Homes on the Hill Showcase by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI).

Odyssey Model (Photo: Business Wire)

Taking place June 10-12, the Innovative Housing Showcase is returning to Washington, D.C. The event will display the value of manufactured homes to lawmakers and consumers. Champion Homes will exhibit two HUD-code homes on the National Mall – the award-winning Odyssey model, and an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

The homes illustrate Champion’s role as a dependable provider of affordable, innovative, and sustainable housing options with which homebuyers won’t have to sacrifice quality. “Champion’s homes consistently set the standard with innovative, spacious design, multi-use availability and, of course, an attractive build timeline,” said Wade Lyall, EVP, US Business Development, Skyline Champion. “It’s an exciting opportunity to present these advantages in the nation’s capital.”

“We’re honored to have two of our homes displayed on the National Mall. The homes reflect our commitment to making housing more affordable and readily available for American families,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Skyline Champion. “Our innovative housing solutions represent the concerted dedication of our team to create a more equitable housing market.”

The Innovative Housing Showcase is a three-day event featuring new building technologies and housing solutions that are making housing more energy efficient, resilient, and affordable. For more information, please visit www.hud.gov/Innovative_Housing.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,400 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family and multi-family sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

