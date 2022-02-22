Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skyline Champion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKY   US8308301055

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

(SKY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/22 01:15:01 pm
70.11 USD   -5.08%
01:01pSkyline Homes Awarded America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Two Years in a Row
BU
02/16INSIDER SELL : Skyline Champion
MT
02/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Skyline Homes Awarded America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Two Years in a Row

02/22/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lifestory Research recognized Skyline Homes as America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder in both 2021 and 2022. In a study conducted by Lifestory Research, participants found Skyline Homes to demonstrate excellence in the manufactured homebuilding industry.

Skyline received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Brand study in 2021 and 2022. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed.

More than 55,000 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of manufactured home builders. Skyline Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (107.7) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

“Our team is committed to providing dependable, principled service in our builds, and has been since our inception,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “It is an honor to be ranked highest within our industry for the second consecutive year as we continue to execute on our commitment to our customers.”

About Skyline Homes

Skyline Homes, a Champion Home Builders, Inc. brand, was founded in Elkhart, Indiana and has been building factory-built homes for over 70 years. The brand reaches most U.S. states and sells homes through a network of retailers. Explore Skyline Homes at www.skylinehomes.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family and multi-family sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Manufactured and Modular Homes
www.championhomes.com
www.skylinehomes.com
www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs
www.athensparkmodelrvs.com
www.skylinepm.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
01:01pSkyline Homes Awarded America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Two Years in a ..
BU
02/16INSIDER SELL : Skyline Champion
MT
02/11NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/08SKYLINE CHAMPION : Delivery Disaster Relief Order - Form 8-K
PU
02/08SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
02/04Craig-Hallum Adjusts Skyline Champion's Price Target to $111 From $103, Reiterates Buy ..
MT
02/04RBC Upgrades Skyline Champion to Outperform From Sector Perform, Lifts Price Target to ..
MT
02/03SKYLINE CHAMPION CORP MANAGEMENT' S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/03SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Leading Thursday Markets Retreat
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 131 M - -
Net income 2022 218 M - -
Net cash 2022 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 197 M 4 197 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float -
Chart SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Skyline Champion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 73,86 $
Average target price 92,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jason Yost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie Hough Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy J. Bernlohr Chairman
Joseph Kimmell Executive Vice President-Operations
John C. Firth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION-6.48%4 197
D.R. HORTON, INC.-23.06%29 568
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.87%13 948
PULTEGROUP, INC.-15.80%11 968
PERSIMMON PLC-15.69%10 457
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-20.03%8 313