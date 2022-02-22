Skyline Homes Awarded America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Two Years in a Row

Lifestory Research recognized Skyline Homes as America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder in both 2021 and 2022. In a study conducted by Lifestory Research, participants found Skyline Homes to demonstrate excellence in the manufactured homebuilding industry.

Skyline received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research America’s Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Brand study in 2021 and 2022. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed.

More than 55,000 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of manufactured home builders. Skyline Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (107.7) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2022 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study.

“Our team is committed to providing dependable, principled service in our builds, and has been since our inception,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO of Skyline Champion Corporation. “It is an honor to be ranked highest within our industry for the second consecutive year as we continue to execute on our commitment to our customers.”

About Skyline Homes

Skyline Homes, a Champion Home Builders, Inc. brand, was founded in Elkhart, Indiana and has been building factory-built homes for over 70 years. The brand reaches most U.S. states and sells homes through a network of retailers. Explore Skyline Homes at www.skylinehomes.com.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,100 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family and multi-family sectors. In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

