Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Skyline Champion Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKY   US8308301055

SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION

(SKY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Titan Factory Direct Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in the Manufactured Home Retailer Industry

01/19/2022 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Titan Factory Direct is commemorating ten years in the manufactured home industry with a series of celebrations throughout 2022. Operating under its parent company and industry leader Champion Home Builders, Inc., Titan Factory Direct has officially assisted thousands of homeowners in the purchase of their home.

“Hitting this milestone is a huge accomplishment for us,” said Joseph Kesterson, Retail President of Titan Factory Direct. “Out of all the accolades and achievements we have received over the years, the greatest one is knowing that we are providing our customers wonderful homes and offering great opportunities to our team members."

Titan Factory Direct has attained several noteworthy achievements over the years but one of the most important is that Titan has created job opportunities for over 100 associates, and our business also allows us to support dozens of small business owners and contractors within the Texas and Oklahoma manufactured housing industry.

“To be there from the beginning and see all the individual and team accomplishments means a great deal,” said Michael Gwaltney, Controller of Titan Factory Direct. “We’ve created life changing opportunities for our teams and helped so many families realize the life changing dream of home ownership. I’m glad to be a part of the Titan team and look forward to the next ten years.”

Titan Factory Direct has helped Champion grow from one Texas factory to four today, with a fifth plant to open by the end of March 2022. Titan has also helped grow and support the Texas economy.

Champion has almost 70 years of manufactured home building experience. Champion has been recognized with numerous design awards over the years, and provides Titan Factory Direct some of the best product on the market to sell to its customers.

About Titan Factory Direct

Titan Factory Direct is the fastest growing manufactured home retailer in Texas and Oklahoma. Its wide selection includes award winning floor plans and styles. Titan Factory Direct’s mission is to “Achieve excellence in customer satisfaction by providing every customer with peace of mind by delivering a quality-built home at an affordable value”. From manufactured and modular homes to tiny homes and everything in between – Titan has something that can fit any customer’s homebuying needs.

Learn more about Titan Factory Direct:

https://www.titanfactorydirect.com

https://www.titanfactorydirect.info/10-year-annv-promo52173348

Visit our careers page at:

https://www.titanfactorydirect.com/careers

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs more than 7,900 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and the hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company website: www.championhomes.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
02:12pTitan Factory Direct Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in the Manufactured Home Retaile..
BU
01/13Skyline Champion Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release ..
BU
01/10RBC Lifts Price Target on Skyline Champion to $81 From $78, Maintains Sector Perform Ra..
MT
2021Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Skyline Champion to $98 From $86, Maintains Overweight..
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Skyline Champion
MT
2021Skyline Champion Opening Two-Plant Campus Creating Over 250 Jobs
BU
2021Skyline Champion Opening Two-Plant Campus Creating over 250 Jobs
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Skyline Champion
MT
2021Craig-Hallum Adjusts Skyline Champion's Price Target to $103 From $83, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
2021RBC Boosts Price Target on Skyline Champion to $78 From $62, Maintains Sector Perform R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 073 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net cash 2022 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 681 M 3 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 700
Free-Float -
Chart SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Skyline Champion Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,80 $
Average target price 86,50 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Jason Yost President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurie Hough Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Timothy J. Bernlohr Chairman
Joseph Kimmell Executive Vice President-Operations
John C. Firth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYLINE CHAMPION CORPORATION-13.60%3 681
D.R. HORTON, INC.-13.86%33 274
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.02%14 101
PULTEGROUP, INC.-4.62%13 804
PERSIMMON PLC-11.41%10 964
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER6.52%10 179