Titan Factory Direct Celebrates a Decade of Excellence in the Manufactured Home Retailer Industry

Titan Factory Direct is commemorating ten years in the manufactured home industry with a series of celebrations throughout 2022. Operating under its parent company and industry leader Champion Home Builders, Inc., Titan Factory Direct has officially assisted thousands of homeowners in the purchase of their home.

“Hitting this milestone is a huge accomplishment for us,” said Joseph Kesterson, Retail President of Titan Factory Direct. “Out of all the accolades and achievements we have received over the years, the greatest one is knowing that we are providing our customers wonderful homes and offering great opportunities to our team members."

Titan Factory Direct has attained several noteworthy achievements over the years but one of the most important is that Titan has created job opportunities for over 100 associates, and our business also allows us to support dozens of small business owners and contractors within the Texas and Oklahoma manufactured housing industry.

“To be there from the beginning and see all the individual and team accomplishments means a great deal,” said Michael Gwaltney, Controller of Titan Factory Direct. “We’ve created life changing opportunities for our teams and helped so many families realize the life changing dream of home ownership. I’m glad to be a part of the Titan team and look forward to the next ten years.”

Titan Factory Direct has helped Champion grow from one Texas factory to four today, with a fifth plant to open by the end of March 2022. Titan has also helped grow and support the Texas economy.

Champion has almost 70 years of manufactured home building experience. Champion has been recognized with numerous design awards over the years, and provides Titan Factory Direct some of the best product on the market to sell to its customers.

About Titan Factory Direct

Titan Factory Direct is the fastest growing manufactured home retailer in Texas and Oklahoma. Its wide selection includes award winning floor plans and styles. Titan Factory Direct’s mission is to “Achieve excellence in customer satisfaction by providing every customer with peace of mind by delivering a quality-built home at an affordable value”. From manufactured and modular homes to tiny homes and everything in between – Titan has something that can fit any customer’s homebuying needs.

https://www.titanfactorydirect.com

https://www.titanfactorydirect.info/10-year-annv-promo52173348

https://www.titanfactorydirect.com/careers

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs more than 7,900 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and the hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Learn more about our products and services on the following company website: www.championhomes.com

