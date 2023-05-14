Skyline Investments : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three months ended March 31, 2023

I N V E S T M E N T S For the three months ended March 31, 2023 1

Contents I. OVERVIEW 5 II. STRATEGY & OUTLOOK 5 III. PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS 6 IV. PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW 7 V. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 11 VI. SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION 13 VII. BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS 16 VIII. INCOME STATEMENT AND SEGMENTED HIGHLIGHTS 17 IX. CASH FLOW STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS 17 X. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL POSITION 18 XI. EQUITY 23 XII. FACTORS AFFECTING PERFORMANCE 24 XIII. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS 26 XIV. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES 26 XV. INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING AND DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 27 XVI. EXPOSURE TO MARKET RISKS AND WAYS OF MANAGING THEM 28 XVII. RISK FACTORS 29 XVIII. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 36 2

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS May 11, 2023 Introduction This Management's Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") of the operating results and financial condition of Skyline Investments Inc. ("Skyline", "the Company", "we", "us" or "our") constitutes management's ("Management") review of the factors that affected the Company's operating performance for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and its financial position as at March 31, 2023. This MD&A is dated and has been prepared with information available as of March 31, 2023. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and accompanying notes (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using accounting policies adopted by the Company. These accounting policies are based on the International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRS Interpretations Committee interpretations (collectively, "IFRS") that are applicable to the Company. Amounts discussed below are based on our consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Additional information relating to the Company is available under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as expressly provided herein, none of the information on the SEDAR website is incorporated by reference into this document by this or any other reference. Forward-Looking Information Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future operating results and economic performance are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include the statements with respect to the Company's strategy, objectives and intentions disclosed in the section entitled "Overview", "Strategy & Outlook", "Liquidity and Financial Position", and "Portfolio Overview", including: the Company's intention to complete future acquisitions and/or dispositions, and the expected benefits from any such acquisitions or dispositions; and the introduction of value-added leasing and operational revenue streams and increased management efficiencies. Forward-looking information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. These factors include the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions, obtain necessary equity and debt financing and grow its business; achieving the expected benefits from the Freed Transaction (as defined herein) the future operations and performance of the Company's properties including the anticipated extent of the accretion of any acquisitions and generating improved occupancy levels and rental income: the ability of the Company to reinvest to make improvements and maintenance to its properties; overall indebtedness levels, which could be impacted by the level of acquisition activity Skyline is able to achieve and future financing opportunities; general economic and market conditions and factors; local real estate conditions; competition; interest rates; changes in government regulation; and reliance on key personnel. For more information on these risks and uncertainties readers should refer to the risks disclosed in the section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as the risks disclosed in Skyline's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory 3

authorities from time to time, including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 31, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based on the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Non-IFRS Performance Measures All financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, Skyline uses certain non-IFRS measures as key performance indicators, including net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Skyline believes these non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to both Management and investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company. These are key measures commonly used by entities in our industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please see Part V, "Results of Operations" for the reconciliations of these non-IFRS performance measures. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators, including same asset NOI. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. The balance of this page is intentionally left blank. 4