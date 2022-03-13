Skyline Investments : Management Discussion & Analysis foe the year ended December 31, 2021

For the year ended December 31, 2021 1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS March 10, 2022 Introduction This Management's Discussion and Analysis (this "MD&A") of the operating results and financial condition of Skyline Investments Inc. ("Skyline", "the Company", "we", "us" or "our") constitutes management's ("Management") review of the factors that affected the Company's operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and its financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A is dated and has been prepared with information available as of December 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and accompanying notes (the "Financial Statements"). The Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using accounting policies adopted by the Company. These accounting policies are based on the International Accounting Standards, International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRS Interpretations Committee interpretations (collectively, "IFRS") that are applicable to the Company. Amounts discussed below are based on our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. Additional information relating to the Company is available under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as expressly provided herein, none of the information on the SEDAR website is incorporated by reference into this document by this or any other reference. Forward-Looking Information Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. In particular, statements regarding the Company's future operating results and economic performance are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include the statements with respect to the Company's strategy, objectives and intentions disclosed in the section entitled "Overview", "Strategy & Outlook", "Liquidity and Financial Position", and "Portfolio Overview", including: the Company's intention to complete future acquisitions and/or dispositions, and the expected benefits from any such acquisitions or dispositions; and the introduction of value-added leasing and operational revenue streams and increased management efficiencies. Forward-looking information is subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. These factors include the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions, obtain necessary equity and debt financing and grow its business; achieving the expected benefits from the Freed Transaction (as defined herein) the future operations and performance of the Company's properties including the anticipated extent of the accretion of any acquisitions and generating improved occupancy levels and rental income: the ability of the Company to reinvest to make improvements and maintenance to its properties; overall indebtedness levels, which could be impacted by the level of acquisition activity Skyline is able to achieve and future financing opportunities; general economic and market conditions and factors; local real estate conditions; competition; interest rates; changes in government regulation; and reliance on key personnel. For more information on these risks and uncertainties readers should refer to the risks disclosed in the section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as the risks disclosed in Skyline's materials filed with Canadian securities regulatory 2

authorities from time to time, including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 10, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the related response from the Company, governments (federal, state, provincial and municipal), regulatory authorities, businesses and customers, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with the Company's assumptions as compared to prior periods. These assumptions and related risks, include but are not limited to, management's expectations with respect to the factors noted above as well as general economic conditions, such as the impact on the economy and financial markets of the COVID-19 pandemic and other health risks. Forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is based on the Company's current estimates, expectations and projections, which the Company believes are reasonable as of the date hereof. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Non-IFRS Performance Measures All financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS. However, Skyline uses certain non-IFRS measures as key performance indicators, including net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Skyline believes these non-IFRS measures provide useful supplemental information to both Management and investors in measuring the financial performance of the Company. These are key measures commonly used by entities in our industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to net income/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO and Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. The balance of this page is intentionally left blank. 3

I. Overview Skyline is a Canadian investment company listed on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol SKLN and is a reporting issuer in Canada. The Company directly and indirectly owns hotels and resorts in Canada and the United States ("US"). As at December 31, 2021, the Company had 16 income producing assets, with 2,749 rooms and 85,238 square feet of commercial space (collectively, the "Properties"). The Company also has a strategic development business that develops excess real estate to further enhance cash flow and the value of its assets. The Company is regularly engaged in discussions with respect to possible acquisitions or dispositions of new properties or portfolios. The Company is also in the very early stages of considering or exploring certain potential corporate transactions as part of its business strategy. The Company does not know whether any such transaction will be advanced or completed. The Company will disclose details regarding any such transactions if and when it is legally required or otherwise deems it appropriate to do so. The Company's operating segments are as follows: US hotels and resorts Canadian hotels and resorts Development of real estate The Company focuses its capital and investment initiatives on enhancing cash flow from hotels and resorts, while at the same time selling non-core development assets. As at December 31, 2021, the Company's assets were located in southern Ontario, Canada and in 10 US States. The Company is an offering corporation and a reporting issuer in the Province of Ontario, Canada (following the filing and receipt of a non-offering long form prospectus in 2014) but, as of December 31, 2021, does not have any of its securities listed or quoted on any marketplace in Canada. Majority Sale of Canadian Resorts and Development Assets On December 6, 2021, Skyline closed two definitive agreements of purchase and sale (the "Freed Transaction") for the sale of a 100% interest in the resort assets and surrounding development lands at Deerhurst and Horseshoe, as well as the remaining development lands at Blue Mountain Resort ("Blue Mountain") (collectively, the "Assets"), for an aggregate purchase price of $210 million, subject to standard working capital adjustments on closing, to Freed Corporation ("Freed"). Freed, through a newly formed subsidiary, Resort Communities LP ("Resort LP") then combined the Assets with Muskoka Bay Resort ("Muskoka Bay"), an asset previously owned by Freed and its partners, at an agreed value of $90 million. On closing, Skyline recorded approximately $104 million in net cash inflows from investing activities in its consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the VTB, the Bridge Loan, and the Equity Investment (all as described below). During the year ended December 31, 2021, Skyline recognized a $30.7 million pre-tax gain in the statements of income (loss) ($23.5 million gain from fair value adjustments of investment properties and $7.2 million gain on sale including the impact of transaction costs), and a $4.0 million dollar loss through other comprehensive income related to the Freed Transaction. Vendor Take Back Mortgage As part of the Freed Transaction, Skyline provided a secured vendor-take back mortgage loan ("VTB") in the amount of $59.984 million, bearing interest at 5% annually. Interest will accrue and be paid quarterly, with the exception of interest related to Deerhurst, which will accrue quarterly and be paid in 2024 on the 28th month after closing in conjunction with the first scheduled principal repayment, and will be paid monthly thereafter. The principal portion of the VTB will be repaid over four years based on the following schedule: 4