Skyline Investments Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 29.72 million compared to CAD 34.53 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 29.72 million compared to CAD 34.77 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 9.59 million compared to CAD 4.3 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.58 compared to CAD 0.26 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.58 compared to CAD 0.26 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 96.57 million compared to CAD 97.37 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 96.57 million compared to CAD 98.94 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 25.62 million compared to CAD 8.83 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.55 compared to CAD 0.53 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.55 compared to CAD 0.53 a year ago.
Skyline Investments Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 26, 2023 at 01:38 am EST
