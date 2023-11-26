Skyline Investments Inc. is a Canada-based investment company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company owns approximately 17 income-producing assets with 2,856 hotel rooms and 85,238 square feet of commercial space. Its segments include US hotels and resorts, Canadian hotels and resorts, and Development. Its hospitality operations include hotel operations, alpine and Nordic ski facilities, golf courses, adventure park operations, as well as other businesses, including food and beverage, spa, retail and rental operations, and other related or ancillary activities. Its US hotels and resorts segment includes the Renaissance Hotels located in Cleveland, Ohio, and the 14 Hotels branded Marriott Courtyard located in 10 different states, among others. Its Canadian hotels and resorts segment is engaged in acquisition opportunities in the Canadian hotel space. Its Development segment includes the sale of serviced lots and condominiums.