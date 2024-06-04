Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 9204 Date of sending by postal mail: June 10, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024

To our shareholders:

Chairman and Director Reijiro Yamamoto

Skymark Airlines Inc.

3-5-10 Haneda Airport, Ota-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 28th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Skymark Airlines Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.

The Company's website:

(From the above website, select "Investor Relations," "Stock Information" and then "Annual Shareholders' Meeting.")

In addition to posting matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website, the Company also posts this information on the website shown below.

Website on which informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders are posted: https://d.sokai.jp/9204/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website by using the internet address shown above; enter the Company's name or the Company's securities code; and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information," and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

[Exercise of voting rights via the internet, etc.]

Please access the Company's designated website for exercising voting rights (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) (in Japanese), and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal to exercise your voting rights by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST).

[Exercise of voting rights in writing (via postal mail)]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the voting form, and send it by mail to arrive at the Company by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST).

