Securities Code: 9204 Date of sending by postal mail: June 10, 2024 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 4, 2024
To our shareholders:
Chairman and Director Reijiro Yamamoto
Skymark Airlines Inc.
3-5-10 Haneda Airport, Ota-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 28th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 28th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Skymark Airlines Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.
When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format and posts this information on the Company's website. Please access the Company's website by using the internet address shown below to review the information.
The Company's website:
(From the above website, select "Investor Relations," "Stock Information" and then "Annual Shareholders' Meeting.")
In addition to posting matters subject to measures for electronic provision on the Company's website, the Company also posts this information on the website shown below.
Website on which informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders are posted: https://d.sokai.jp/9204/teiji/ (in Japanese)
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website by using the internet address shown above; enter the Company's name or the Company's securities code; and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information," and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights by one of the following methods. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
[Exercise of voting rights via the internet, etc.]
Please access the Company's designated website for exercising voting rights (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) (in Japanese), and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal to exercise your voting rights by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST).
[Exercise of voting rights in writing (via postal mail)]
Please indicate your approval or disapproval on the voting form, and send it by mail to arrive at the Company by no later than 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (JST).
1. Date and time Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.)
2. Venue
InterContinental Tokyo Bay (5F Willard)
1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
(Please note that the venue has changed from the last meeting. Please refer to the access
information provided at the end of this notice.)
- Purpose of the meeting Matters to be reported
The Business Report and the Financial Statements for the 28th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved
Proposal No. 1 Election of Eleven Directors
Proposal No. 2 Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 3 Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 4 Determination of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors
- Information on exercise of voting rights
- If you exercise your voting rights via the internet, etc. multiple times, the vote exercised last will be recorded as the effective vote.
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the internet, etc. and in writing (via postal mail), only the vote cast via the internet, etc. will be deemed valid, regardless of the date and time of arrival.
- If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form when exercising voting rights in writing (via postal mail), the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the proposal.
- If you are to delegate a proxy to attend the meeting, the proxy must be another shareholder of the Company entitled to vote. Please note that in this case, submission of a document certifying the proxy's authority of representation will be required.
- Please also refer to the following "Information on exercise of voting rights."
- When attending the meeting in person, please hand in the voting form at the reception desk at the meeting venue.
- If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
- To shareholders who have requested delivery of paper-based documents, the Company will send documents including the matters subject to measures for electronic provision. However, such documents will exclude the following matters in accordance with laws and regulations. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Corporate Auditor have audited the documents subject to audit, including the following matters:
- "Matters Concerning the Corporate Auditor," "Matters Concerning Dividends of Surplus," and "Overview of the Systems to Ensure Propriety of Business Operations and the Operations of the System" of the Business Report
- "Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Financial Statements" of the financial statements
- Shareholders who have not requested delivery of paper-based documents will receive this Notice and Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Election of Eleven Directors
At the conclusion of this meeting, the terms of office of all eleven (11) Directors will expire. The Company proposes the election of eleven Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
Candidate
Name
Position in the Company
No.
1
Hayao Hora
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer
Reelection
2
Manabu Motohashi
Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer
Reelection
3
Yoshinobu Sato
Director (External)
Reelection
4
Hidetomo Aramaki
Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer
Reelection
5
Noriyuki Masukawa
Managing Director and Executive Officer
Reelection
6
Keisuke Takaki
-
New election
7
Takeshi Kiriyama
-
New election
8
Reelection
Masatake Yone
Director (External)
External
Independent
9
New election
Katsuichiro Toyoshima
-
External
Independent
10
Yoshihiro Miwa
-
New election
External
11
Nobukazu Asai
-
New election
External
Reelection: candidate for Director to be reelected
New election: candidate for Director to be newly elected
External: candidate for External Director
Independent: independent officer as defined by the securities exchange
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
July 1971
Joined Ministry of Transport
July 2001
Director-General, Road Transport Bureau,
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and
Tourism (MLIT)
Aug. 2002
Director-General of Civil Aviation Bureau
July 2003
Vice-Minister for International Affairs
Oct. 2007
Standing Advisor, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
Hayao Hora
June 2011
Representative Director, Senior Executive Vice
(November 1, 1947)
President
Reelection
Apr. 2014
Standing Advisor, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Number of years in office
July 2018
Adviser, the Company
0 shares
Dec. 2018
Outside Corporate Auditor, Paraca Inc.
4 years 4 months
(present)
Attendance at Board of
Feb. 2020
Representative Director, President and
Directors meetings
Executive Officer, the Company (present)
1
16/16
(Positions and responsibilities)
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer
Chairman, Corporate Strategy Meeting; Chairman, Safety
Promotion Meeting; Chairman, Risk Management Committee;
Chairman, Sustainability Committee; General Manager,
Business Execution
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Outside Corporate Auditor, Paraca Inc.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Hayao Hora has a wealth of experience and broad insight gained through his many years of service with the Ministry of
Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which he has since retired from to serve as an airline executive. Since
February 2020, he has exerted leadership in the Company's management as Representative Director, President and
Executive Officer and chaired the management strategy meeting and other important meetings to further drive the
Company's growth. Based on the above, the Company has determined that he has the appropriate capabilities to ensure
the sustainable enhancement of the Company's corporate value and continues to nominate him as a candidate for
Director.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1999
Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited
(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2005
Joined the Company
Apr. 2011
Section Chief, Corporate Planning
Manabu Motohashi
June 2012
Head, Corporate Planning
June 2014
General Manager, Accounting Department
(November 25, 1975)
Sept. 2014
Retired from the Company
Reelection
Oct. 2014
Joined Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
Number of years in office
Company, Limited
0 shares
Mar. 2015
Executive Officer, the Company
8 years 9 months
Sept. 2015
Executive Director and Executive Officer
Attendance at Board of
Nov. 2019
Senior Managing Director and Executive
2
Directors meetings
Officer (present)
16/16
(Positions and responsibilities)
Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer
In charge of Corporate Planning and Digital Transformation
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Manabu Motohashi has been involved in the Company's Corporate Planning department for many years, where he was
responsible for planning and executing management strategies. Since September 2015, as Senior Managing Director
and Executive Officer, he has been participating in the Company's management, leading the development of the
medium-term management plan and the selection of next-generation aircraft in accordance with that plan. The
Company continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director in order to leverage his abundant experience and
accomplishments to continuously improve the Company's corporate value.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1982
Joined Ministry of Transport
Aug. 2010
Director-General, Airports Division, Civil
Aviation Bureau, Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT)
July 2011
Director-General, Aviation Network
Yoshinobu Sato
Department, Civil Aviation Bureau
(February 22, 1960)
Oct. 2011
Senior Deputy Director-General, Civil
Reelection
Aviation Bureau
June 2013
Senior Vice Commissioner, Japan Tourism
Number of years in office
Agency
0 shares
1 year 0 months
July 2014
Vice Commandant, Japan Coast Guard
3
Attendance at Board of
Sept. 2015
Director-General, Civil Aviation Bureau
Directors meetings
Aug. 2019
President, Japan Transport and Tourism
11/11
Research Institute (present)
June 2023
External Director, the Company (present)
(Positions and responsibilities)
Director (External)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
President, Japan Transport and Tourism Research Institute
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Yoshinobu Sato has extensive knowledge of transportation administration, having worked for the Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for many years. The Company continues to nominate him as a candidate for
Director in the expectation that he will utilize such knowledge to supervise and provide advice on the execution of
duties as a Director from a professional viewpoint regarding the Company's air transportation business.
- 6 -
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1988
Joined All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2011
Deputy General Manager, Global Revenue
Management Division, Sales Promotion
Headquarters
Apr. 2012
General Manager, Innovation Promotion
Division, Business Process Innovation Office
Apr. 2017
Seconded to ANA HOLDINGS INC.
General Manager to Global Business
Development Division, Group Management
Strategy Office
Oct. 2018
General Manager, Planning and Promotion
Hidetomo Aramaki
Division, Business Process Innovation Office,
All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
(September 2, 1963)
Apr. 2019
Seconded to ANA Systems Co., Ltd.
Reelection
as Representative Director and President
Number of years in office
Apr. 2021
Executive Vice President, Digital
0 shares
Transformation, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
1 year 0 months
Executive Officer, Director of Group IT, ANA
Attendance at Board of
HOLDINGS INC.
Directors meetings
Apr. 2022
Executive Vice President, Digital
4
11/11
Transformation, All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
Executive Officer, Group CIO, Director of
Group IT, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Apr. 2023
Adviser, ANA HOLDINGS INC.
June 2023
Senior Managing Director and Executive
Officer, the Company (present)
(Positions and responsibilities)
Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer
In charge of Marketing & Inflight Services
Chairman of On-time Performance Committee
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
In addition to many years of experience in the marketing, systems, and business process improvement divisions of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., Hidetomo Aramaki has a wealth of experience and broad insight in business management serving as representative director of its group company as well as executive officer of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and ANA HOLDINGS INC. Since June 2023 as Senior Managing Director and Executive Officer, he has chaired the On- time Performance Committee and contributed to the Company achieving No.1 in on-time performance for six consecutive years. He has also led collaborative projects with other companies, such as "Pokémon Air Adventures," to enhance the Company's corporate image. The Company continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director in order to leverage his abundant experience and accomplishments to continuously improve the Company's corporate value.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1971
Joined All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.
June 1991
Senior Employee, Administration Section, Line
Maintenance Department, Tokyo Line
Maintenance Works, Maintenance Headquarters
Mar. 1994
Senior Employee, Maintenance Control Office,
Haneda Maintenance Center, Maintenance
Headquarters
June 1997
Leader, Production Management Section,
Production Operations Department, Line
Maintenance Center, Maintenance Headquarters
June 1999
Senior Employee, Administration Department,
OCC Promotion Office
Feb. 2001
General Manager, Operational Airframe
Noriyuki Masukawa
Maintenance Department, Narita Maintenance
Center, Maintenance Headquarters
(June 18, 1952)
Apr. 2003
General Manager, MOC Office, Line
Reelection
Maintenance Center, Maintenance Headquarters
Number of years in office
Apr. 2006
Seconded to New Tokyo Airport Service Co.,
0 shares
Ltd.
8 years 9 months
Apr. 2008
General Manager, Equipment Center,
Attendance at Board of
Maintenance Headquarters
5
Directors meetings
Apr. 2010
General Manager, Quality Promotion Office,
16/16
Maintenance Headquarters
Apr. 2012
Senior Employee Assistant to Deputy General
Manager, Maintenance Headquarters
Nov. 2012
Senior Employee Assistant to Deputy General
Manager, Maintenance Center
Sept. 2015
Director, the Company
Nov. 2019
Managing Director and Executive Officer
(present)
(Positions and responsibilities) Managing Director and Executive Officer
In charge of Safety Promotion, Engineering & Maintenance, Flight Operation, Airport; Safety General Manager
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Noriyuki Masukawa has been involved in the maintenance department of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. for many years, and as a Director of the Company since September 2015, he oversees the departments for maintenance, flight operations, and airports, as well as working to maintain the Company's flight safety as Safety General Manager. The Company continues to nominate him as a candidate for Director in order to leverage his abundant experience and accomplishments to continuously improve the Company's corporate value.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1996
Joined Japan Air Self-Defense Force
Apr. 2000
Joined JAL Narita Aircraft Maintenance Co.,
Ltd (currently JAL Engineering Co., Ltd.)
Nov. 2003
Joined the Company
Oct. 2013
Deputy Manager, Flight Operation Section
Keisuke Takaki
Feb. 2015
General Manager, Engineering Department
Sept. 2015
General Manager, Airport Operations
0 shares
(January 26, 1978)
Department
New election
Apr. 2018
General Manager of Tokyo Airport Branch
6
Apr. 2020
Executive Officer
Dec. 2023
Executive Officer; Head, Organization/Human
Development Promotion Office (present)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
-
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
With his many years of experience in the Company's airport, maintenance, and general affairs and human resources
divisions, Keisuke Takaki has abundant knowledge and expertise in both production and management. He has exerted
leadership as Executive Officer since April 2020, focusing on human development and enhancing the engagement of
employees. The Company has newly nominated him as a candidate for Director in order to leverage his experience and
accomplishments for the sustainable enhancement of the Company's corporate value.
Apr. 1986
Joined the Japan Development Bank (currently
Development Bank of Japan Inc.)
June 2008
Chief Representative in London, Development
Bank of Japan (currently Development Bank of
Japan Inc.)
Apr. 2010
CEO, DBJ Europe Limited, U.K.
Sept. 2013
General Manager, Economic & Industrial
Research Department, Development Bank of
Japan Inc.
June 2015
Executive Officer, Growth & Cross Border
Takeshi Kiriyama
Investment Department
June 2018
Chairman, DBJ Asset Management, Co., Ltd.
0 shares
(August 26, 1962)
June 2020
President, Value Management Institute, Inc.
New election
(present)
7
June 2020
Director (Outside), Topy Industries, Limited
(present)
Representative Senior Managing Director,
Japan Economic Research Institute Inc.
June 2022
Director, Japan Economic Research Institute
Inc. (present)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
President, Value Management Institute, Inc.
Director (Outside), Topy Industries, Limited
Director, Japan Economic Research Institute Inc.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director
Takeshi Kiriyama has a wealth of knowledge and expertise in business management gained from his experience in
global operations and investments at a financial institution, including building a new business model to establish an
overseas affiliate and turnaround management. He has also engaged in business management as an officer of a publicly
listed company. The Company has newly nominated him as a candidate for Director to leverage his abundant
experience and accomplishments for the sustainable enhancement of the Company's corporate value.
Candidate
Name
Career summary and position and responsibility in the Company
Number of the
Company's shares
No.
Date of birth
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1981
Registered as an Attorney
Mar. 1987
Registered as a New York State Attorney
July 1987
Joined Mori Sogo (currently Mori Hamada &
Matsumoto)
Jan. 1989
Partner Attorney
Apr. 2000
Lecturer, Graduate School of International
Corporate Strategy, Hitotsubashi University
Mar. 2008
Independent Director of GCA Savvian Group
Corporation (currently Houlihan Lokey, Inc.)
Apr. 2011
Vice President, Dai-Ni Tokyo Bar Association
Masatake Yone
June 2011
Corporate Auditor (External), BANDAI
NAMCO Games Inc. (currently BANDAI
(July 8, 1954)
NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) (present)
Reelection
June 2013
External Corporate Auditor, Terumo
External
Corporation
Independent
June 2015
Independent Director (Audit and Supervisory
0 shares
Number of years in office
Committee Member)
Mar. 2016
Outside Director (Audit & Supervisory Board
4 years 6 months
Member), GCA Corporation (currently
Attendance at Board of
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.)
8
Directors meetings
Mar. 2019
Corporate Auditor (External), Yamaha Motor
16/16
Co., Ltd. (present)
Dec. 2019
External Director, the Company (present)
Jan. 2020
Senior Counsel, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto
Jan. 2024
Attorney, Yone & Yamagishi (present)
(Positions and responsibilities)
Director (External)
Significant concurrent positions outside the Company
Attorney, Yone & Yamagishi
Corporate Auditor (External), BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
Inc.
Corporate Auditor (External), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Reasons for nomination as candidate for External Director and overview of expected roles
As an attorney, Masatake Yone has abundant experience and deep insights in M&A, corporate governance, and international operations. He has also served as an outside officer at other publicly listed companies and has abundant experience in corporate management. The Company continues to nominate him as External Director based on the expectation that he will continue to provide supervision and advice on management based on his experience and insight. Although he has never been involved in the management of a company, except as an outside director or outside audit & supervisory board member, the Company judges he will be able to appropriately fulfill his duties as an External Director based on the reasons above.
