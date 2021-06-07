Log in
    SKY.P   CA83088Q1037

SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC.

(SKY.P)
Skyscape Capital Inc. Shareholders Approve New CPC Policy

06/07/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Skyscape Capital Inc. (TSXV: SKY.P) (the "Company") announces that the Company has received the approval of its shareholders (the "Shareholders") to implement certain amendments to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") recently announced changes to its Capital Pool Company ("CPC") Program and Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, effective as of January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

As previously announced in the Company's press release dated April 13, 2021, the Company sought and received disinterested Shareholder approval to implement certain changes at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, among other things, Shareholders granted approval to: (i) remove the consequences of failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of the Company's date of listing on the Exchange; and (ii) amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's CPC escrow agreement dated February 20, 2018. As such, the Company will now operate under the parameters of the New CPC Policy.

For further information:

Skyscape Capital Inc.:
Paul Pathak, Director
Telephone: 416-644-9964
Email: ppathak@chitizpathak.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86733


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,16 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 0,50 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roger Daher Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Secretary
James Stanley Walker Independent Director
Sumesh Paul Pathak Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SKYSCAPE CAPITAL INC.0.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED11.09%29 877
HAL TRUST28.21%15 570
KINNEVIK AB51.53%11 082
LIFO AB18.73%10 283
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY29.31%10 159