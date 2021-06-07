Skyscape Capital Inc. Shareholders Approve New CPC Policy

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Skyscape Capital Inc. (TSXV: SKY.P) (the "Company") announces that the Company has received the approval of its shareholders (the "Shareholders") to implement certain amendments to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's (the "Exchange") recently announced changes to its Capital Pool Company ("CPC") Program and Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, effective as of January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy").

As previously announced in the Company's press release dated April 13, 2021, the Company sought and received disinterested Shareholder approval to implement certain changes at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, among other things, Shareholders granted approval to: (i) remove the consequences of failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of the Company's date of listing on the Exchange; and (ii) amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's CPC escrow agreement dated February 20, 2018. As such, the Company will now operate under the parameters of the New CPC Policy.

