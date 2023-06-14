Advanced search
    SKWD   US8309401029

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SKWD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
25.08 USD   +2.37%
08:01aSkyward Specialty Expands Capabilities - Recruits Top Talent to Serve SBA Market, Provide Judicial & Fiduciary Bonds
GL
06/13Insider Sell: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
MT
06/12Westaim Raises US$87.4 Million in Secondary Offering of Skyward Specialty Shares; Redeems Preferred Shares
MT
Skyward Specialty Expands Capabilities - Recruits Top Talent to Serve SBA Market, Provide Judicial & Fiduciary Bonds

06/14/2023 | 08:01am EDT
HOUSTON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, announced a significant expansion of its contract and commercial surety capabilities with the addition of several experienced and highly-respected leaders and underwriting talent. In keeping with its continued commitment to building a best-in-class Surety division, the Company will broaden its Small Business Administration (SBA) Bonds Guarantee Program and judicial and fiduciary bond capabilities.

Skyward Specialty has recruited Paul Abrams as assistant vice president and Emily Ingram as senior underwriter to drive the development and growth of the Company's existing SBA capabilities. With Mr. Abrams' nearly 40 years of industry expertise and two decades specializing in SBA guarantee bonds, he has demonstrated success in assisting small businesses with their surety needs and building a successful SBA portfolio. Most recently, Mr. Abrams spent five years with Crum and Forester and was previously with Tokio Marine HCC Surety Group. Ms. Ingram brings with her 24 years of Surety and SBA experience. Previously she spent four years at Crum & Forester and also worked at Tokio Marine HCC and USI Midwest.

Skyward Specialty also welcomed Michal Rogson as vice president and Sabina Morgenstein as underwriting manager to expand the Company's judicial and fiduciary bond business. Ms. Rogson previously spent 16 years at Tokio Marine HCC Surety Group, where she helped establish and build a strong portfolio of judicial and fiduciary bonds. Ms. Morgenstein joins the Company with more than 16 years of surety carrier experience and a specialization in court bonds, most recently at Tokio Marine HCC Surety Group.

"We are excited to welcome the caliber of talent that Paul, Emily, Michal and Sabina bring to our already stellar group of surety leaders and underwriters," said Matt Semeraro, senior vice president and head of Surety. "With these additions, we have the structure to capture the considerable opportunities we've identified in these underserved markets."

John Burkhart, president of Specialty Lines, commented, "We are a talent-forward organization and attracting the industry's best experts and giving them a platform for growth and success has helped us build a world-class Surety team. These new leaders expand our capabilities to serve new markets and customers, further diversifying our products and solutions. I couldn't be more excited by the talent we are assembling to take us skyward.”

About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

 


Income Statement Evolution
