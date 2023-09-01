HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") a leader in the specialty property and casualty (P&C) market, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2023, as determined by Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. Best Companies Group recognizes employers who demonstrate, as determined through various evaluations, including employee engagement survey results, the highest employee engagement and satisfaction, as well as a commitment to attracting, developing and retaining great talent through employee benefits and other programs their workers value.



"We are honored to receive this recognition. Early on, we set out to create the Company we always wanted to work for where exceptional performance is recognized and employees feel empowered to thrive as their authentic selves,” said Tom Schmitt, chief people officer at Skyward Specialty. "These last three years, we've aligned our objectives and strategies throughout the organization and, by doing so, developed an incredibly engaged culture where our employees understand their value and are excited to share their ideas and contribute to our successes."

Skyward Specialty CEO Andrew Robinson said, "The level of engagement from our employees drives a culture unlike any other I have been part of and is the life force for who we are at our core. Attracting and retaining the industry's top talent is central to our strategy, and we continue to win in that arena. We know we've created a unique environment where the best people want to work, so to be recognized publicly for something we have known internally is an achievement we are proud of.”

Best Companies Group conducts a two-part assessment of each company participating in the survey, which is sponsored annually by Business Insurance. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated “A- (Excellent)” with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

