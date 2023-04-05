Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKWD   US8309401029

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SKWD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-04-04 pm EDT
20.16 USD   -1.85%
08:32aSkyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
08:32aSkyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
04/03Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Enters into Credit Agreement
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Skyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions

04/05/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, has announced leadership changes as the Company takes action to further invest in its Captives and Programs divisions.

Ryan Burke will lead the Programs division following his promotion to Vice President, Specialty Programs. Burke joined the Company in 2021 as underwriting manager and has made significant contributions to the development of the Company's Programs business. Prior to joining Skyward Specialty, he held various underwriting and leadership positions at Swiss Re, Travelers and RT Specialty.

The Company also promoted Amy Klatt to Senior Vice President, Captives and Programs Claims. Klatt joined Skyward Specialty in 2019. She has more than two decades of experience, having held various roles at Berkshire Hathaway, Travelers and Gallagher Bassett and is a recognized claims leader in the Captives and Programs industry.

Kirby Hill, president of Industry Solutions, Programs and Captives, commented, "Under Ryan and Amy's leadership, we will accelerate the innovation in the services and the resources our existing and prospective partners can access. Ryan has been incredibly impactful since joining our organization. His ascension to lead our Programs division is an important and positive change for our business, and our program partners and customers. Additionally, Amy's claims leadership and impact, particularly within our Captives division, has been visible over the past couple of years to all our captive participants. We are excited about both of these announcements."

About Skyward Specialty
Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
08:32aSkyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
08:32aSkyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
04/03Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Enters into Credit Agreement
CI
03/21Skyward Specialty Appoints Global Agriculture Expert James Tran to Spearhead Entry Into..
GL
03/21Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc Appoints James Tran as Senior Vice President, Gl..
CI
03/19Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SK..
CI
03/02Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Skyward Specialty to $23 From $22, Maintains Stro..
MT
03/01Transcript : Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
02/28Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
02/28Earnings Flash (SKWD) SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $187.4M, vs. S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 759 M - -
Net income 2023 62,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 760 M 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,17 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Scott Robinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark William Haushill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Cameron MacDonald Chairman
Daniel Bodnar Chief Information & Technology Officer
Thomas Schmitt Chief People & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.0.00%760
ALLIANZ SE6.12%93 829
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.90%82 950
CHUBB LIMITED-11.40%80 824
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.50%71 531
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-17.11%24 873
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer