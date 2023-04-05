Skyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions

HOUSTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, has announced leadership changes as the Company takes action to further invest in its Captives and Programs divisions.



Ryan Burke will lead the Programs division following his promotion to Vice President, Specialty Programs. Burke joined the Company in 2021 as underwriting manager and has made significant contributions to the development of the Company's Programs business. Prior to joining Skyward Specialty, he held various underwriting and leadership positions at Swiss Re, Travelers and RT Specialty.

The Company also promoted Amy Klatt to Senior Vice President, Captives and Programs Claims. Klatt joined Skyward Specialty in 2019. She has more than two decades of experience, having held various roles at Berkshire Hathaway, Travelers and Gallagher Bassett and is a recognized claims leader in the Captives and Programs industry.

Kirby Hill, president of Industry Solutions, Programs and Captives, commented, "Under Ryan and Amy's leadership, we will accelerate the innovation in the services and the resources our existing and prospective partners can access. Ryan has been incredibly impactful since joining our organization. His ascension to lead our Programs division is an important and positive change for our business, and our program partners and customers. Additionally, Amy's claims leadership and impact, particularly within our Captives division, has been visible over the past couple of years to all our captive participants. We are excited about both of these announcements."

