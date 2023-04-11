Advanced search
    SKWD   US8309401029

SKYWARD SPECIALTY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SKWD)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
21.44 USD   +3.28%
Skyward Specialty to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Wednesday, May 10, 2023
GL
Skyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
04/05Skyward Specialty Unveils Leadership Changes in Captives and Programs Divisions
GL
Skyward Specialty to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Wednesday, May 10, 2023

04/11/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") expects to issue its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

Skyward Specialty will host its earnings call to review first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. CST.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

For investor relations information contact:

Natalie Schoolcraft
nschoolcraft@skywardinsurance.com
614-494-4988


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 759 M - -
Net income 2023 62,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 782 M 782 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 71,9%
