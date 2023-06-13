Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWater Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
9.620 USD   +2.01%
04:06pSkyWater Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit
BU
06/08Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SkyWater Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit

06/13/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced management’s participation in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit, being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis San Francisco.

The investor presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com.

About the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 13 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 13 management teams collectively hosting the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Amtech Systems (ASYS), Axcelis (ACLS), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Magnachip Semiconductor (MX), nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Jefferies, Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.

Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is June 30, 2023.

RSVP Contacts for 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:06pSkyWater Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit
BU
06/08Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
06/07Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
06/06Insider Sell: Skywater Technology
MT
05/17SkyWater Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/08Skywater Technology : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/08SkyWater Technology, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/08Transcript : SkyWater Technology, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/08Skywater Technology : Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 8-K
PU
05/08SkyWater Technology Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 264 M - -
Net income 2023 -25,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 706
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SkyWater Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,43 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John T. Kurtzweil Independent Director
Nancy Fares Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.32.63%419
NVIDIA CORPORATION170.17%976 441
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED32.22%483 609
BROADCOM INC.52.98%352 995
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.99.46%208 043
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.34%157 968
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer