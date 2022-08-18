Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SkyWater Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKYT   US83089J1088

SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(SKYT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
19.03 USD   +0.42%
08/17SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/17NanoDx and SkyWater Announce First Commercially Ready Nano Biosensor to Yield Protein Response
BU
08/16SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SkyWater Names Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

08/18/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Winners demonstrate strong commitment to collaboration, quality and performance in supporting crucial semiconductor industry

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced its first supplier excellence awards by recognizing top performers selected from among the company’s extensive list of approved suppliers. Award winners include: Toll Gas Company, Preferred Electric and Central McGowan as well as several individuals from these companies for their outstanding contributions.

The chosen suppliers exceeded a stringent set of quality performance criteria, played a significant role in supporting SkyWater initiatives and/or contributed to the company’s success by mitigating supply risks. Semiconductors are crucial to the functioning and success of almost every industry and are strategically important in the economy of the world.

According to SkyWater’s Executive VP of Operations John Spicer, “SkyWater’s mission is to co-create technology solutions that bring our customers’ ideas to life through an ecosystem of agile development, trusted IP security and quality manufacturing services. Achieving this mission depends largely on the quality of services our partners provide on a continuous basis. These strong partnerships are critical in helping ensure our facility runs at peak performance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

Spicer continued, “We are pleased to recognize our supplier partners for their ongoing commitment to excellence and sincerely appreciate their contributions to the continued success of SkyWater and our valued customers.”

For more information on SkyWater’s commitment to quality excellence, please visit the company’s blog: “An Effective and Efficient Quality Management System Enables Innovation,” by Carmen Cecman, quality assurance engineering manager.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
08/17SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/17NanoDx and SkyWater Announce First Commercially Ready Nano Biosensor to Yield Protein R..
BU
08/16SkyWater Technology Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/16SkyWater Technology Reports Wider Fiscal Q2 Loss, Higher Revenue; Shares Surge Tuesday
MT
08/16Craig-Hallum Raises Price Target for SkyWater Technology to $18 From $10, Maintains Buy..
MT
08/16Jefferies Adjusts Price Target for SkyWater Technology to $14 From $7, Maintains Hold R..
MT
08/16Cowen Adjusts Price Target on SkyWater Technology to $20 From $12, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
08/16Needham Adjusts Price Target on SkyWater Technology to $20 From $15, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
08/16Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on SkyWater Technology to $18 From $10, Reiterates O..
MT
08/15SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 201 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 770 M 770 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SkyWater Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,03 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Sonderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Manko Chief Financial Officer
Gary J. Obermiller Chairman
Steven Kosier Chief Technology Officer
John L. Spicer Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SKYWATER TECHNOLOGY, INC.17.32%770
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.66%459 111
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.31%455 434
BROADCOM INC.-19.06%217 492
QUALCOMM, INC.-18.78%166 799
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.71%161 461