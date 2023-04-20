SkyWater President and CEO Thomas Sonderman to Deliver Keynote at 2023 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC)

Keynote to highlight impact of CHIPS Act on semiconductor manufacturing sector and importance of secure sources for critical emerging technology innovations

SkyWater Technology, the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the company’s President and CEO, Thomas Sonderman will present a keynote address, “The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022: Revitalizing Domestic Semiconductor Manufacturing” at ASMC 2023. Taking place May 1-4 in Saratoga Springs, New York, the 34th annual ASMC will spotlight advanced semiconductor manufacturing excellence and is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from across the industry. ASMC will feature nearly 30 hours of technical and poster presentations by more than 85 industry experts on the latest manufacturing strategies and methodologies.

The US semiconductor industry has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including declining domestic production, supply chain dislocations and increased competition from abroad. With the passage and signing of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, companies in and adjacent to the semiconductor industry are working on plans to help revitalize domestic manufacturing, develop a robust workforce, strengthen American supply chains and accelerate innovation for the technologies of the future.

Sonderman’s keynote presentation will highlight the key provisions of the CHIPS Act and their impact on the semiconductor manufacturing sector. He will also discuss the importance of rapidly delivering secure manufacturing sources for critical emerging technology innovations.

According to Sonderman, “The U.S. will be able to reclaim semiconductor manufacturing leadership by having a national strategy that will come out of the CHIPS Act. A key component of this will be investing in workforce development so we can build a world class semiconductor ecosystem. By enabling supply chain certainty and security, it will allow new innovations that can be accelerated with CHIPS funding. Besides building new fabs, modernizing existing U.S. facilities that offer innovative solutions will bring immediate benefits, especially in the aerospace and defense, medical device and automotive markets where most technologies are not tied to the most advanced logic nodes.”

About ASMC

ASMC is the leading international technical conference for discussing solutions that improve the collective manufacturing expertise of the semiconductor industry. Solving the challenges presented by semiconductor manufacturing is a combined effort by device makers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academics. ASMC provides an unparalleled platform for semiconductor professionals to network and learn the latest in the practical application of advanced manufacturing strategies and methodologies.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-based, U.S. investor-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power management, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

